Gujarat: 19-year-old engineering student dies by suicide at Vadodara university A second-year student of the Faculty of Technology at the MSU (a state university), was found hanging from a ceiling fan using a bedsheet in the hostel's common room.

A 19-year-old engineering student at Maharaja Sayajirao University (MSU) in Gujarat's Vadodara city allegedly died by suicide in a hostel on Sunday morning, according to police. Abhishek Sharma, a second-year engineering student, was found hanging from a ceiling fan using a bedsheet in the hostel's common room.

Fatehgunj police sub-inspector RB Baraiya said that the deceased, Sharma, who was from Udhampur in Jammu and Kashmir, had recently lost his father due to which he had been upset and remained aloof. This could be the reason behind his extreme step.

In the CCTV footage, he was seen walking towards the room and hanging himself using a table and a bedsheet at around 6.30 am Sunday when nobody was around, the official said. The body was sent to a government hospital for postmortem and later handed over to his relative in Vadodara, Baraiya said.

Further details are awaited.

MBBS student was found hanging in hostel room in Kerala

Earlier, a third-year MBBS student allegedly committed suicide in Kalamassery. As per the police, the medical student at Government Medical College was found hanging from the ceiling fan of her hostel room. She was found hannging by her hostel mates and the reason behind this extreme step is yet to be certained. The deceased, Ambili, hailed from Kasaragod and was a third-year medical student.

A preliminary investigation indicates that it might be a suicide, and the police have filed a case of unnatural death. The student's parents had visited her at college on Saturday, and the exact reason behind her tragic decision is still unclear. According to the police sources, she had been struggling with mental distress and learning disability issues, although these factors have not been confirmed. The body will be sent for autopsy once her relatives arrive and provide their statements, the police reported.

(With PTI inputs)

