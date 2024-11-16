Elderly woman dies, 22 hospitalised after fire breaks out in Ahmedabad residential building

Follow us on Image Source : ANI A fire broke out at a 22-storey residential apartment in Ahmedabad's Bopal area.

A tragic fire in a high-rise residential building in Ahmedabad's Bopal locality resulted in the death of a 65-year-old woman and left 22 others hospitalised on Friday night. The blaze broke out around 10:40 PM on the 8th floor of the 21-storey Iskon Platina building, quickly spreading to the 21st floor, officials reported.

According to the Bopal police, the fire caused severe damage and prompted the evacuation of over 200 residents from the building. Firefighters rushed to the scene, with more than a dozen fire tenders working tirelessly to contain the flames. The firefighting operation continued until 3:40 AM on Saturday.

The injured, including several residents suffering from smoke inhalation and burns, were immediately transported to a nearby private hospital. Despite the efforts of medical staff, one elderly woman, identified as Milaben Shah, succumbed to her injuries.

Possible cause of fire

Preliminary investigations suggest that a short circuit in the electric duct on the 8th floor may have sparked the fire, although authorities are still determining the exact cause. Fire officials confirmed that the blaze spread rapidly due to the high-rise's construction, which posed significant challenges for firefighting crews.

Evacuation, emergency response

The fire triggered a swift evacuation effort, with residents, some of whom were trapped on upper floors, being rescued and brought to safety by firefighters and local authorities. Several residents were treated for minor injuries at the scene before being transported to the hospital for further treatment.

The injured, including a mix of adults and children, were mostly suffering from smoke inhalation and burns.

Local authorities and fire department officials have assured residents that they are investigating the incident thoroughly to prevent similar occurrences in the future.

(Inputs from agencies)