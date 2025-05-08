Suspicious drone explodes near India-Pakistan border in Gujarat's Kutch, probe underway Suspicious drone blasts near the India-Pakistan border came a day after India launched missile attacks on Pakistan.

Kutch (Gujarat) :

A suspicious explosion took place near the India-Pakistan border in the Kutch district of Gujarat. According to the information received, a suspicious drone collided with a high-tension power line, resulting in an explosion. The incident took place near the Khavda India Bridge border area at approximately 6 am on Thursday.

The police and Air Force are currently investigating the incident, while security agencies remain on high alert.

However, it could not be confirmed whether the drone came from across the border or not. Further details are awaited.

India-Pakistan tensions

The situation between India and Pakistan remains highly tense following the terrorist attack in Pahalgam. India has adopted a firm stance against Pakistan, launching missile strikes on nine terrorist hideouts in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (POK) on Wednesday, resulting in the reported deaths of numerous terrorists. Pakistan has expressed strong anger over India's actions and has been issuing threats.

Given the heightened tension, authorities are investigating whether the suspicious drone incident near the India-Pakistan border could be linked to Pakistan. Pakistan has been actively shelling the Line of Control (LoC), continuing its aggression on Thursday with mortar and artillery fire. As a precaution, most residents in border areas have been evacuated to safer locations. In response, the Indian Army is providing a strong counteroffensive.

Additionally, on the night of May 6-7, India carried out missile strikes on terrorist hideouts belonging to Hafiz Saeed and Masood Azhar in Pakistan, resulting in the deaths of 10 members of Masood Azhar’s family, along with four of his close associates.

