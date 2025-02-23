Cybercrime branch arrests three for uploading videos of women in Gujarat hospitals Three individuals were arrested for illegally uploading videos of women from hospitals and the Mahakumbh, with a cybercrime racket earning nearly Rs 9 lakh from selling explicit footage.

The Cyber Crime Branch of the police has arrested three individuals for allegedly uploading videos of women undergoing medical examinations in hospitals across Gujarat. One of the accused was also found to have shared videos of female pilgrims bathing at the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Cyber Crime, Ahmedabad) Lavina Sinha informed the media that Chandraprakash, a resident of Prayagraj, had started a YouTube channel named ‘CP Monda’ a few months ago, through which he uploaded videos of women pilgrims taking a dip at the MahaKumbh.

Chandraprakash was arrested on Wednesday from Prayagraj, while two other accused, Prajwal Teli and Praj Patil, were apprehended from Latur and Sangli in Maharashtra, respectively. According to the police, the accused had shared objectionable videos of female patients recorded in a hospital in Rajkot, Gujarat, on social media platforms like Telegram for monetary gains.

Investigation reveals shocking details during interrogation, the police discovered that Teli and Patil had obtained these videos from hackers who infiltrated the hospital’s CCTV system, while Chandraprakash downloaded similar videos from other YouTube channels and uploaded them to his own. The authorities are investigating whether Chandraprakash also shared these videos for financial profit.

Police confirmed no known connection between Chandraprakash and the other two accused. The leaked videos, which went viral on social media, reportedly depicted female patients being examined by female doctors in a closed room or receiving injections from nurses.

The investigation revealed that the footage originated from the CCTV system of Payal Maternity Home in Rajkot. Accused Earned Nearly Rs 9 Lakh According to the police, hackers breached the hospital’s CCTV system to obtain these recordings, which were then sold for amounts ranging from Rs 800 to Rs 2,000 per clip.

The two accused in Maharashtra earned approximately Rs 8 to 9 lakh over seven to eight months by selling these explicit clips online. Authorities recovered over 2,000 such video clips from their laptops. The investigation is ongoing, and officials are working to identify other individuals involved in this cybercrime racket.