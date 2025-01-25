Coldplay concert: Over 3,800 cops, 400 CCTVs deployed ahead of British rock group event in Ahmedabad

Follow us on Image Source : COLDPLAY (X) Coldplay concert Ahmedabad: Over 3,800 police personnel, 400 CCTVs deployed ahead of event.

Coldplay concert: The Gujarat Police have made extensive arrangements for the highly anticipated Coldplay concert, which is scheduled to be held on January 25 and 26 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Speaking to media, JCP Ahmedabad Police, Neeraj Kumar Badgujar said that over 3,800 police personnel have been deployed, along with metal detectors.

Additionally, 400 CCTV cameras have also been set up to monitor the event, and plainclothes officers, including female police officers and staff, have been assigned to ensure the safety of the fans.

He added, "The police will conduct thorough checks on every individual entering the venue, with special barricading arrangements in place to ensure that no one enters without being checked."

On Friday, the Ahmedabad Police Commissioner reviewed the security measures put in place for the event.

Music of the Spheres World Tour

The Police Commissioner visited the venue to review the security measures, inspecting every point, including the CCTV control room and police control room. Coldplay's much-awaited India tour is currently underway as part of their "Music of the Spheres World Tour".

The band performed at Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium on January 19 and 21 and will now perform at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on January 25 and 26. The concert held at DY Patil Stadium was attended by Shreya Ghoshal, along with her husband Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya and her 70-year-old father, Bishwajit Ghoshal.

2 held in Ahmedabad for bid to sell concert tickets on black market

Two persons were arrested for allegedly trying to sell tickets on the black market for the upcoming Coldplay concert in Ahmedabad, police said on Wednesday. Vatsal Kothari (26) and Bisap Khalas (30) who had purchased four tickets for Rs 12,500 each were nabbed on Tuesday while trying to sell them at a higher price, said a release by the Ahmedabad city police (zone 2).

Acting on the tip-off, a crime branch team reached a spot on Bhaktinagar road and nabbed the duo with four tickets, said the release.

Kothari and Khalas confessed that they had purchased the tickets for Rs 12,500 each online and were planning to make some quick money by selling each for Rs 20,000, it said, adding that both have been arrested under the Gujarat Police Act.