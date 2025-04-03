CCTV shows Indian Air Force fighter jet crashing near Gujarat's Jamnagar | Video Indian Air Force pilot Flight Lieutenant Siddharth Yadav succumbed to his injuries in the Jaguar fighter jet crash in Jamnagar, Gujarat.

A CCTV footage has emerged showing the moments when an Indian Air Force fighter jet crashed in Gujarat's Jamnagar on Wednesday. The footage shows a glimpse of the jet's dive and then a massive blast from a distance. The video shows the jet flying steadily for a few seconds and then diving down. Within a few seconds, the jet plummeted to the ground and erupted into flames.

As the crash site was engulfed in flames, emergency services, including the Jamnagar Fire Brigade and police teams, rushed to the spot.

IAF jet crash in Jamnagar | Video

One pilot died

The fighter jet crashed at around 9.30 pm in an open field after experiencing a technical malfunction. Of the two pilots on the jet, one on the training mission ejected safely, while the other pilot died as he could not exit the jet in time. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered by the IAF to investigate the cause of the accident and determine the circumstances leading to the technical failure.

'My son was saving a life, I am proud', father of IAF pilot who died in crash

Air Force pilot Siddharth Yadav, who lost his life in the crash, joined NDA course 135 in January 2016. His father expressed grief in losing the only son but also said he is proud of his son. Sushil Yadav says, "The commanding air officer called last night at around 11 am and informed us about the incident that an aircraft has crashed, one pilot was rescued and another pilot, our son, had died. He was engaged on March 23. He joined NDA course 135 in January 2016... He was a brilliant student. We had always been proud of him... My father and grandfather were in the army. I was also in the Air Force. I am very proud of him; he lost his life while saving a life... But it is also a matter of grief as he was my only son..."

IAF's official statement

In an official statement, the Indian Air Force (IAF) revealed that the Jaguar fighter jet, a two-seater aircraft, took off from the Jamnagar Airfield on a night mission when the pilots encountered a technical malfunction.

"The pilots faced a technical malfunction and initiated ejection, avoiding harm to the airfield and local population. Unfortunately, one pilot succumbed to his injuries, while the other is receiving medical treatment at a hospital in Jamnagar. The IAF deeply regrets the loss of life and stands firmly with the bereaved family. A Court of Enquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident," the statement read.