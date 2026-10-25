BSF apprehends four Pakistani fishermen in Gujarat's Kutch, seizes boat

Kutch (Gujarat) :

The Border Security Force (BSF) has apprehended four Pakistani fishermen, who allegedly entered Indian waters for crab-catching activities, and seized a boat near the India-Pakistan border in Kutch district of Gujarat, officials said on Sunday. The apprehended fishermen have been identified as Kadir Thaimor, Muhammad Mussa, Azgar Thaimor and Ahsan Jat, all residents of Chach Jaan Khan village in Pakistan's Sindh province, according to the BSF.

Fishermen apprehended from Sir Creek area

The fishermen were apprehended while entering Indian waters illegally from the Sir Creek area, which lies along the India-Pakistan maritime boundary in the Kutch district on Sunday following specific intelligence inputs.

Sir Creek is a narrow, marshy tidal channel in the Rann of Kutch, along the coast between Gujarat and Sindh province in Pakistan.

"The fishermen were apprehended during patrolling by the BSF team in the Sir Creek area," the officials said.

The official added that the operation also seized a Pakistani fishing boat.

The BSF maintains a strict vigil along the border to prevent unauthorised crossings, infiltration and other illegal activities. The marshy terrain and tidal creeks of the Sir Creek area pose significant operational challenges for security personnel.

Pakistani fishermen occasionally stray into Indian waters while fishing and are apprehended by Indian security forces.

The BSF has, on several occasions in the past, apprehended Pakistani fishermen and recovered fishing boats abandoned in the Sir Creek area.

BSF kills two infiltrators near Indo-Pak border

Earlier this month, the BSF had foiled an infiltration attempt along the India-Pakistan border in the Tarn Taran sector of Punjab and killed two infiltrators. According to the BSF, some individuals from Pakistan were attempting to illegally enter the Indian border. Security agencies initially issued warnings, but the intruders continued to advance. However, the security forces subsequently took action and killed two intruders.

The incident was reported in the BOP Rajoke area of ​​Tarn Taran. As per the updates from the BSF, at least three individuals were moving towards the Indian border from the Chattanwale area on the Pakistani side, and they were challenged and fired upon. Two intruders were killed in the ensuing action.

The BSF stated that another intruder reportedly fled and returned to Pakistan during the exchange of fire. This means that three people were attempting to enter the Indian border, but two were killed after security forces took action, while the third turned back to Pakistan.

(With ANI, PTI inputs)

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