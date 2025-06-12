Ahmedabad: Air India plane crashes near Meghaninagar, thick smoke seen emanating from airport premises An Air India London-bound flight carrying 242 passengers crashed at Ahmedabad airport on Thursday afternoon, prompting rescue and evacuation operations amid heavy smoke. The extent of damage or casualties is not yet confirmed.

Ahmedabad :

A major aviation disaster struck on Thursday afternoon when Air India Flight AI171, flying from Ahmedabad to London, crashed near the Meghaninagar area shortly after takeoff. The Boeing 787 Dreamliner, carrying 242 passengers, lost radar contact at an altitude of 625 feet before descending rapidly and crashing close to the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport.

A large plume of black smoke was seen rising from the airport premises soon after the crash. Emergency responders reached the site promptly and have launched intensive rescue, evacuation, and firefighting operations.

Operations at Ahmedabad airport have been temporarily suspended after the plane crash, said an Airport spokesperson.

Air India issues first statement

In a brief statement posted online, an Air India spokesperson said: "Flight AI171, operating Ahmedabad–London Gatwick, was involved in an incident today, 12 June 2025. At this moment, we are ascertaining the details and will share further updates at the earliest on airindia.com and on our X handle @airindia."

Casualties, cause of crash still unclear

Authorities have not yet confirmed the number of casualties or the precise cause of the crash. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is expected to initiate a detailed investigation. Data from the flight’s black box and cockpit voice recorder will be critical in determining what went wrong.

Airport sources confirmed that Flight AI171 was a scheduled international departure and the crew had not reported any technical issues before communication was lost.

Rescue efforts ongoing

Rescue teams are working swiftly to secure the wreckage and assist any survivors. Nearby access roads have been cordoned off to speed up the emergency response. As of now, all departures from Ahmedabad airport have been temporarily halted.

Further updates on passenger welfare, cause, and official response are awaited.

Ahmedabad plane crash: Follow all live updates here