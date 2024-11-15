Friday, November 15, 2024
     
Earthquake of magnitude 4.2 hits Gujarat's Mahesana, tremors felt in Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar

Edited By: Manmath Nayak @manmathnayak2 Ahmedabad Updated on: November 15, 2024 23:09 IST
Earthquake hits Gujarat's Mahesana.
Image Source : X Earthquake hits Gujarat's Mahesana.

Ahmedabad: A massive earthquake of magnitude 4.2 hit parts of Gujarat with tremors felt in major cities including Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar and Mehsana. According to updates from the the Institute of Seismological Research, Gandhinagar, the epicentre of the earthquake lay 13 kilometres south of Patan in Gujarat's Banaskantha district.

The epicenter was located at a depth of 10 km, with coordinates 23.71°N latitude and 72.30°E longitude. Even after the earthquake, no report of casualties, injuries or damage to any property has been received so far.

 

 

 

