Earthquake of magnitude 4.2 hits Gujarat's Mahesana, tremors felt in Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar

Ahmedabad: A massive earthquake of magnitude 4.2 hit parts of Gujarat with tremors felt in major cities including Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar and Mehsana. According to updates from the the Institute of Seismological Research, Gandhinagar, the epicentre of the earthquake lay 13 kilometres south of Patan in Gujarat's Banaskantha district.

The epicenter was located at a depth of 10 km, with coordinates 23.71°N latitude and 72.30°E longitude. Even after the earthquake, no report of casualties, injuries or damage to any property has been received so far.