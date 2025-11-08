BJP sweeps Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu local elections, wins 91 of 96 seats According to the official results, the BJP won 15 out of 16 seats in the Daman District Panchayat, 14 out of 15 seats in the Municipal Council, and 15 out of 16 Sarpanch posts.

New Delhi:

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has registered a clean sweep in the local body elections held across Daman, Diu, and Dadra & Nagar Haveli, securing an overwhelming majority in all key local bodies. According to the official results, the BJP won 15 out of 16 seats in the Daman District Panchayat, 14 out of 15 seats in the Municipal Council, and 15 out of 16 Sarpanch posts, showcasing near-total dominance in the region.

In Diu District, the BJP achieved a perfect victory, winning all 8 seats of the District Panchayat, marking complete control of the local administration. Similarly, in Dadra & Nagar Haveli District, the party maintained its stronghold, winning 24 out of 26 District Panchayat seats and all 15 seats of the Municipal Council.

With these results, the BJP has solidified its position across the Union Territory of Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, further strengthening its grassroots presence and local governance network.