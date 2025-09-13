Bhupendra Patel completes four years as Gujarat chief minister, hails state as India's 'growth engine' On the occasion, Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel said that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of making Gujarat the "growth engine" of India, his government has worked tirelessly to extend the benefits of development to every citizen.

Gandhinagar:

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on September 13 completed four years in office. Marking the occasion, he highlighted the state's journey under his leadership across the pillars of service, commitment, good governance, industrial development and policy reforms.

He said that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of making Gujarat the "growth engine" of India, his government has worked tirelessly to extend the benefits of development to every citizen. Gujarat, he noted, is now emerging as a leader in renewable energy, semiconductors and artificial intelligence.

From corporator to chief minister

Born on July 15, 1962 in Ahmedabad, Bhupendra Patel studied civil engineering at the Government Polytechnic College, Ahmedabad. His political career began after joining the BJP in 1987.

He first served as chairman of the standing committee of Memnagar Municipality in 1995-96, later as its president between 1999 and 2006. Patel went on to hold posts as vice chairman of the Ahmedabad Municipal School Board (2008-2010) and councillor from Thaltej ward (2010-2015).

Between 2015 and 2017, he served as chairman of the Ahmedabad Urban Development Authority (AUDA). In 2017, Patel was elected MLA from Ghatlodia constituency. He took oath as the 17th chief minister of Gujarat on September 13, 2021, and was re-elected in the 2022 state assembly polls, taking oath again on December 12, 2022.

Notable works during tenure

During his tenure, Patel has showcased firm governance, officials noted. His government oversaw demolition of illegal structures around Ahmedabad’s Chandola lake, freeing nearly 4 lakh square metres of encroached land. Similar actions were carried out in Dwarka and Somnath, where large tracts of land were cleared.

The chief minister also acted against corruption, initiating strict measures against nearly 50 government officials accused of misconduct. His government introduced tough laws to curb irregularities in recruitment and examinations.

Relief for citizens

Patel’s administration recently reduced water tariffs by 15 paise per unit, providing relief worth Rs 400 crore to the people of Gujarat.

In addition, the government has simplified rules related to land use, particularly for agricultural and non-agricultural purposes. These reforms, officials said, will ease administrative processes and benefit farmers, citizens and industries alike.

Four years of service and dedication

116 shelters with basic facilities established in 38 cities for the homeless poor, sheltering 10,000 people daily

To provide every needy person with a permanent roof, 1.5 million houses built in the state over four years under PM Modi’s vision

Launch of the ‘Chief Minister’s Nutritious Breakfast Scheme’ to provide school children with nutritious food in addition to mid-day meals

32.6 million beneficiaries in the state receiving benefits of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana

Under the Namo Shree scheme, 4 lakh mothers received financial assistance of Rs 222 crore in just one year

293 community kitchens functional in 19 districts under the Shramik Annpoorna Yojana, providing food to 26.8 million people so far

4,86,632 pregnant and lactating mothers benefited annually under the Matrishakti Yojana

Financial assistance under PMJAY-MA (Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana – Mukhyamantri Amrutam) doubled from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh for Gujarat residents

29.2 million poor citizens in Gujarat provided with Ayushman cards

283 dialysis centres operational under PM National Dialysis Programme in Gujarat

35 day-care chemotherapy centres started, delivering 2,23,979 chemotherapy sessions to 78,000 patients

‘Healthy Gujarat, Obesity-Free Gujarat’ campaign launched on World Obesity Day

Launch of ‘G-GIL’ (Gujarat Scheme for Antyodaya Families for Augmented Livelihoods) for women’s self-help groups of poorest families

Over four years, 6,547 job fairs organised, providing employment to 5,06,741 people

Under ‘Namo Lakshmi’ scheme, financial aid worth Rs 1,000 crore given to 10 lakh poor girl students so far

Under ‘Namo Saraswati Scholarship Scheme’, 1.5 lakh poor students received aid worth Rs 161 crore

Under Suryoday Yojana, 16,899 villages (1.948 million consumers) provided with daytime electricity supply

Inspired by PM Modi, ‘One tree in the name of mother’ campaign launched across Gujarat and beyond

Gujarat government announced Women Empowerment Policy 2024

A Rs 1 lakh crore Vanbandhu Kalyan Yojana 2.0 launched for tribal welfare

Four years of good governance

Establishment of Gujarat Rajya Institution for Transformation (GRIT-SGRT) following NITI Aayog’s model

Formation of Gujarat Administrative Reforms Commission (GARC) to improve efficiency of administrative systems

Year 2025 declared as ‘Urban Development Year’ to make Gujarat’s cities future-ready

9 new municipal corporations announced, raising the total to 17

100 percent grant allocation by R&BD for works after approval from municipal-level committees

Technical and administrative approvals decentralised: Class A municipalities can approve works up to Rs 70 lakh. Class B municipalities up to Rs 50 lakh. Class C municipalities up to Rs 40 lakh, and Class D municipalities up to Rs 30 lakh.

Gujarat became the first state to draft a ‘Developed Gujarat@2047’ roadmap with the motto ‘Infinite Well, Sustaining Well’

Planning of 6 growth hubs to transform Gujarat’s cities into growth centres

Reservation of land in every new TP scheme for: 1% for urban forest, 1% for parking, 5% for educational use

100 TP schemes approved for small towns under Urban Development Year

GIS-based Development Plans prepared for 55 towns with populations up to 1 lakh

Formation of an AI Task Force to promote use of AI in governance

AI-based early warning system introduced in education to track potential school dropouts

Single emergency helpline number 112 launched, integrating police, fire, ambulance, women and child safety services

Gujarat leads in rooftop solar, with 4.04 lakh solar rooftop panels installed under PM Surya Ghar Yojana, reaching 1 million rooftop installations

24 district sports complexes functional in 22 districts to promote sports infrastructure

Gujarat hosted major events: Commonwealth Weightlifting Championship, National Police Games and National Games 2022

Gujarat bids for hosting Commonwealth Games 2029 and Olympics 2036

Four years of industrial development

Launch of an Artificial Intelligence Centre of Excellence at GIFT City

Inauguration of GIFT International Fintech and Innovation Hub to boost start-up ecosystem

Gujarat, the only state with 4 semiconductor plants under development: Micron’s semiconductor plant at Anand, Kaynes Semicon’s plant at Anand, Joint venture plant by SG Power, Renesas Electronics Corporation, and STMicroelectronics, semiconductor packaging unit at Dholera by Tata Electronics and Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp.

Launch of India’s first end-to-end OSAT (Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Testing) facility at Anand

Gujarat attracted USD 20.431 billion FDI over last 4 years

10th edition of Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 concluded successfully with participation from 61,000 delegates from 140 countries

Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conferences (VGRC) held in four regions to connect local strengths with global opportunities

First ever Filmfare Awards ceremony in GIFT City in 2024

MoU signed with Worldwide Media Pvt Ltd to host 70th Filmfare Awards in Gujarat

UNWTO declared Kachchh’s Dhordo village as ‘Best Tourism Village’

UNESCO recognised ‘Garba’ dance of Gujarat as Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity

Bhuj's Smritivan Earthquake Memorial and Museum shortlisted among top 7 museums in the world for UNESCO Prix Versailles

Four years of policy initiatives

PM Narendra Modi initiated Gujarat’s sector-specific policies for development, carried forward by CM Bhupendra Patel through futuristic frameworks: