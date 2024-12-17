Speeding bus rams into dumper in Gujarat's Bhavnagar, six killed, 10 injured

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative Image

In a tragic incident, six persons lost their lives while nearly 10 others were injured after a private bus rammed into a dumper truck on a highway in Gujarat's Bhavnagar district on Tuesday morning, police said. Giving details about the accident, Superintendent of Police Harshad Patel said that the accident took place near Trapaj village at around 6 am.

The accident took place when the bus was on its way towards Mahuva from Bhavnagar, he added. Six persons were killed in the accident, the official said, adding that eight to ten others were injured. He also stated that the bus hit the dumper truck from behind and the collision was so severe that the right side of the front of the bus was completely damaged, as per the officials.

Injured out of danger

The officials added that the police reached the accident site soon after getting the information. The injured were rushed to the hospital. The injured were reported out of danger, they added.

