Bhavnagar Municipal Corporation Poll result: BJP set to retain power, leads in 26 seats; Congress trails

Bhavnagar:

The Bharatiya Janata Party is set to retain Bhavnagar Municipal Corporation as it continues its impressive show in the urban local body. As per the latest trend, the saffron party is leading on 26 of 52 seats. The Congress Party is trailing, with lead on three seats.



Counting of votes for 52 seats in the Bhavnagar Municipal Corporation, covering 13 wards, began at 9 am. Bhavnagar has long been considered a strong base for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and contests at the ward level are usually dominated by direct competition between the BJP and the Congress, with little influence from other parties.

The wards where counting is taking place include Chitra Fulsar, Kumbharvada, Vadva B, Karchaliyapara, North Krushnanagar, Pirchhalla, Takhteshwar, Vadva A, Bortalav, Kaliyabid–Sidsar–Adhewada, Sardarnagar (South–Adhewada), Sardarnagar (North–Adhewada), and Ghogha Circle–Akwada.

What happened in 2021?

In the previous municipal elections held in 2021, the BJP secured a decisive victory by winning 44 out of the 52 seats. The Congress managed to win eight seats, remaining a distant second.

The latest round of civic polls in Gujarat took place on April 26 and covered a wide range of local bodies. Voting was conducted for 15 Municipal Corporations, 84 Municipalities, 34 District Panchayats, and 260 Taluka Panchayats, making it one of the largest local electoral exercises in the state.

According to official figures, as many as 9,992 candidates contested across these bodies. To ensure orderly polling, the State Election Commission deployed tight security arrangements at around 48,000 polling stations across Gujarat.