Bhavnagar Municipal Corporation Election Result 2026 LIVE: Counting begins; BJP wins 1 seat unopposed

Bhavnagar:

Counting of votes for 52 Municipal Corporation seats across 13 wards in Bhavnagar has begun. Bhavnagar has historically been a stronghold of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Electoral contests at the ward level are typically seen as a direct fight between the BJP and the Congress, with minimal impact from third parties.

The 13 wards in Bhavnagar include: Chitra Fulsar, Kumbharvada, Vadva B, Karchaliyapara, North Krushnanagar, Pirchhalla, Takhteshwar, Vadva A, Bortalav, Kaliyabid–Sidsar–Adhewada, Sardarnagar (South–Adhewada), Sardarnagar (North–Adhewada), and Ghogha Circle–Akwada.

In the 2021 elections, the BJP secured a clear majority by winning 44 seats, while the Congress managed to win eight seats.

The Gujarat Municipal Corporation and local body elections were held on April 26. This large-scale democratic exercise covered 15 Municipal Corporations, 84 Municipalities, 34 District Panchayats, and 260 Taluka Panchayats, making it one of the largest grassroots political events in the state’s history. A total of 9,992 local representatives contested in this high-stakes election.

The State Election Commission had put in place extensive security arrangements across 48,000 polling stations to ensure smooth and peaceful voting.