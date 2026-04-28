Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Gujarat
  3. Bhavnagar Municipal Corporation Election Result 2026 LIVE: Counting begins; BJP wins 1 seat unopposed
 Live now

Bhavnagar Municipal Corporation Election Result 2026 LIVE: Counting begins; BJP wins 1 seat unopposed

Edited By: Abhishek Sheoran
Updated:

The 13 wards in Bhavnagar include: Chitra Fulsar, Kumbharvada, Vadva B, Karchaliyapara, North Krushnanagar, Pirchhalla, Takhteshwar, Vadva A, Bortalav, Kaliyabid–Sidsar–Adhewada, Sardarnagar (South–Adhewada), Sardarnagar (North–Adhewada), and Ghogha Circle–Akwada.

Electoral contests at the ward level are typically seen as a direct fight between the BJP and the Congress, with minimal impact from third parties.
Electoral contests at the ward level are typically seen as a direct fight between the BJP and the Congress, with minimal impact from third parties. Image Source : AI generated
Bhavnagar:

Counting of votes for 52 Municipal Corporation seats across 13 wards in Bhavnagar has begun. Bhavnagar has historically been a stronghold of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Electoral contests at the ward level are typically seen as a direct fight between the BJP and the Congress, with minimal impact from third parties.

The 13 wards in Bhavnagar include: Chitra Fulsar, Kumbharvada, Vadva B, Karchaliyapara, North Krushnanagar, Pirchhalla, Takhteshwar, Vadva A, Bortalav, Kaliyabid–Sidsar–Adhewada, Sardarnagar (South–Adhewada), Sardarnagar (North–Adhewada), and Ghogha Circle–Akwada.

In the 2021 elections, the BJP secured a clear majority by winning 44 seats, while the Congress managed to win eight seats.

The Gujarat Municipal Corporation and local body elections were held on April 26. This large-scale democratic exercise covered 15 Municipal Corporations, 84 Municipalities, 34 District Panchayats, and 260 Taluka Panchayats, making it one of the largest grassroots political events in the state’s history. A total of 9,992 local representatives contested in this high-stakes election.

The State Election Commission had put in place extensive security arrangements across 48,000 polling stations to ensure smooth and peaceful voting.

Gujarat Local Body Polls

Porbandar–Chhaya Municipal Corporation Election Results Live: BJP wins 11 seats unopposed

Surat Municipal Corporation Election Results LIVE

Vadodara Municipal Corporation polls result LIVE

Live updates :Bhavnagar Municipal Corporation Election Result

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • 9:42 AM (IST)Apr 28, 2026
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    Bhavnagar Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026: Seat breakdown of 2015 and 2021

    In the 2015 Bhavnagar Municipal Corporation elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 34 seats, while the Indian National Congress secured 18 seats. In the 2021 elections, BJP strengthened its position by winning 44 seats, whereas Congress managed to win only 8 seats.

  • 9:40 AM (IST)Apr 28, 2026
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    Postal ballots counted first

    Counting of votes for the Gujarat local body elections began at 9 am on April 28, with postal ballots being processed first. Representatives from various political parties were present as Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) were moved from the strongroom to initiate the counting procedure.

  • 9:05 AM (IST)Apr 28, 2026
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    Vote counting begins in Bhavnagar

    The vote counting has begun across 52 seats in 13 wards in Bhavnagar Municipal Corporation. The BJP has won one seat unopposed in this MC. 

  • 8:55 AM (IST)Apr 28, 2026
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    Gujarat sees massive local body polls across urban and rural areas

    A large-scale electoral exercise was conducted in Gujarat across 15 Municipal Corporations, 84 Municipalities, 34 District Panchayats and 260 Taluka Panchayats. 

  • 8:41 AM (IST)Apr 28, 2026
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    BJP wins 1 seat unopposed

    The Bharatiya Janata Party has won one seat unopposed as counting is set to begin shortly.  

  • 8:28 AM (IST)Apr 28, 2026
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    731 candidates elected unopposed across local bodies in Gujarat

    According to the Gujarat State Election Commission (SEC), 731 candidates have been elected unopposed across the state. As a result, vote counting will now be conducted for the remaining 9,308 seats.

  • 8:17 AM (IST)Apr 28, 2026
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    58.14 per cent turnout recorded in Bhavnagar

    As per the Gujarat State Election Commission, a voters turnout of 58.14 per cent was recorded in Bhavnagar Municipal Corporation. The polling here was held on April 26.

  • 8:06 AM (IST)Apr 28, 2026
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    Counting of votes to begin shortly in Bhavnagar

    Vote counting for 52 Municipal Corporation seats across 13 wards in Bhavnagar will begin shortly. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) holds a strong position in the city, maintaining its status as a dominant political force in the region.

  • 8:01 AM (IST)Apr 28, 2026
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    Who are the key contenders?

    The primary political forces in the contest include the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the opposition Congress, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Alongside them, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) also entered the fray by contesting a number of seats.

     

  • 7:55 AM (IST)Apr 28, 2026
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    Comprehensive arrangements by EC in Bhavnagar

    The police rolled out a comprehensive action plan for the election in Bhavnagar, ensuring tight security across the district. Out of 1,172 polling booths, 272 were marked as sensitive, with special arrangements and armed personnel deployed. Around 3,800 police staff was on duty.

  • 7:52 AM (IST)Apr 28, 2026
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    Bhavnagar, a BJP's strong bastion

    Bharatiya Janata Party does have a very strong electoral presence in many urban local bodies in Gujarat, and Bhavnagar Municipal Corporation has often been part of that broader pattern. 

  • 7:25 AM (IST)Apr 28, 2026
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    What happened in Bhavnagar in 2021 municipal corporation polls

    In the 2021 elections, the BJP secured a clear majority by winning 44 seats, while the Congress managed to win eight seats. Electoral contests at the ward level in Bhavnagar are typically seen as a direct fight between the BJP and the Congress, with minimal impact from third parties.

  • 7:20 AM (IST)Apr 28, 2026
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    58.14 per cent turnout recorded in Bhavnagar

    As per the Gujarat State Election Commission, a voters turnout of 58.14 per cent was recorded in Bhavnagar Municipal Corporation. The polling here was held on April 26 

  • 7:06 AM (IST)Apr 28, 2026
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    List of all 13 wards in Bhavnagar

    The 13 wards in Bhavnagar include: Chitra Fulsar, Kumbharvada, Vadva B, Karchaliyapara, North Krushnanagar, Pirchhalla, Takhteshwar, Vadva A, Bortalav, Kaliyabid–Sidsar–Adhewada, Sardarnagar (South–Adhewada), Sardarnagar (North–Adhewada), and Ghogha Circle–Akwada.

     

  • 7:03 AM (IST)Apr 28, 2026
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    Counting of votes in Bhavnagar to begin at 8 am

    Vote counting for the Bhavnagar Municipal Corporation, along with other municipal corporations, municipalities, district panchayats, and taluka panchayats, is scheduled to commence at 8 am. These local body elections were held on April 26.

     

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Gujarat
Bhavnagar Gujarat Municipality Election Result Gujarat Local Body Elections Gujarat Local Body Polls Gujarat Election
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\