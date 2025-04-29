Ayushman Bharat Day: Gujarat achieves major success, 70% citizens registered with Ayushman Bharat Mission Ayushman Bharat Day: The Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) serves as a digital health identity designed to integrate and securely store citizens' health records. With this system, citizens are provided with a digital health ID, ensuring their health records are safely stored online.

Ahmedabad :

As part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM), Gujarat has reached a major milestone by registering over 4.77 crore citizens, or 70 per cent of its population, under the Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA). The state government has announced this achievement on the occasion of Ayushman Bharat Day. Reflecting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a Digital India, Gujarat, under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, is leading the way in the digitalisation of health records as part of the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission.

The Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) serves as a digital health identity designed to integrate and securely store citizens' health records. With this system, citizens are provided with a digital health ID, ensuring their health records are safely stored online. It guarantees data security and privacy, with information shared only with the citizen's consent.

Know all about Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission

Under the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM), more than 2.26 crore health records have been successfully linked digitally. In addition, over 17,800 health facilities have been registered, significantly enhancing the accessibility and quality of healthcare services.

Furthermore, more than 42,000 healthcare professionals have completed their registration, ensuring their seamless integration into the digital health ecosystem.

100 ABDM microsite projects implemented in India

Among the 100 ABDM microsite projects implemented across the country, Gujarat's Bhavnagar microsite has delivered the best performance. The Bhavnagar microsite successfully completed all its milestones even before the 9-month deadline set by the Government of India.

Furthermore, Bhavnagar became the first microsite in the country to digitally link over 2 lakh health records. Additionally, other key microsites in Gujarat, such as Ahmedabad and Surat, have also recently completed all their milestones, and the Rajkot microsite is very close to achieving its goals.

It is worth noting that the ABDM microsite pilot project, launched under the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) on September 27, 2021, aimed to connect private health professionals and institutions to digital services. Initially started in Ahmedabad, Surat, and Mumbai, the encouraging results from this initiative have led to the successful implementation of 100 ABDM microsites across the country.

'Scan & Share' feature improved access to healthcare services

Under the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM), the 'Scan & Share' feature has significantly improved access to and the efficiency of healthcare services. Available in 19 medical college-affiliated hospitals in the state, this feature allows registered patients to simply scan a QR code to instantly receive their OPD token number.

At the same time, with the patient's consent, doctors gain immediate access to all digital health information linked to their Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA). The QR-based "Scan & Share" service not only enhances the patient experience but also makes healthcare delivery more efficient and effective.