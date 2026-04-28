Anand-Karamsad Municipal Corporation Election Results LIVE: Can BJP retain its dominance? Counting today

Anand:

The results for the elections to the 15 municipal corporations in Gujarat will be declared by the State Election Commission (SEC) on Tuesday. This includes the Anand-Karamsad Municipal Corporation, which has around 52 seats. The Anand-Karamsad Municipal Corporation saw a triangular contest in the local body elections of the state this year between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the opposition Congress and the newly entrant Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The saffron party has been in power in Gujarat for more than two decades, and is looking to maintain its supremacy again in this year's local body elections in the state, including the Anand-Karamsad Municipal Corporation. On the other hand, the Congress is trying to gain some hold, while the AAP under the leadership of its national convenor Arvind Kejriwal is trying to make inroads in the state.

The Gujarat Municipal Corporation polls were conducted this year under revised norms for Other Backward Classes (OBC) reservations, with the State Election Commission putting in place a three-tier security arrangement across the state. Political parties made concerted efforts to sway voters, with the BJP's campaign led by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and other state ministers. The AAP, aiming to expand its presence in the state ahead of next year's assembly elections, fielded its top leadership, including Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. Meanwhile, the elections also serve as an opportunity for the Congress, which has remained out of power in Gujarat for over two decades, to regain ground.