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Anand-Karamsad Municipal Corporation Election Results LIVE: Can BJP retain its dominance? Counting today

Edited By: Aalok Sen Sharma
Updated:

Anand-Karamsad Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: The results for elections for local bodies in Gujarat will be declared by the State Election Commission (SEC) on Tuesday.

Anand-Karamsad Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates
Anand-Karamsad Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates Image Source : AI-generated Image
Anand:

The results for the elections to the 15 municipal corporations in Gujarat will be declared by the State Election Commission (SEC) on Tuesday. This includes the Anand-Karamsad Municipal Corporation, which has around 52 seats. The Anand-Karamsad Municipal Corporation saw a triangular contest in the local body elections of the state this year between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the opposition Congress and the newly entrant Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The saffron party has been in power in Gujarat for more than two decades, and is looking to maintain its supremacy again in this year's local body elections in the state, including the Anand-Karamsad Municipal Corporation. On the other hand, the Congress is trying to gain some hold, while the AAP under the leadership of its national convenor Arvind Kejriwal is trying to make inroads in the state.

The Gujarat Municipal Corporation polls were conducted this year under revised norms for Other Backward Classes (OBC) reservations, with the State Election Commission putting in place a three-tier security arrangement across the state. Political parties made concerted efforts to sway voters, with the BJP's campaign led by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and other state ministers. The AAP, aiming to expand its presence in the state ahead of next year's assembly elections, fielded its top leadership, including Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. Meanwhile, the elections also serve as an opportunity for the Congress, which has remained out of power in Gujarat for over two decades, to regain ground.

 

Live updates :Anand-Karamsad Municipal Corporation Election Results LIVE

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  • 9:19 AM (IST)Apr 28, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Counting continues

    The counting is underway in Gujarat for the local body elections. Visuals from a counting centre in Panchmahal.   

  • 9:11 AM (IST)Apr 28, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Anand–Karamsad recorded 61.54% turnout

    The Anand–Karamsad Municipal Corporation had recorded a voter turnout of 61.54 per cent, as per the State Election Commission (SEC) of Gujarat.

  • 9:01 AM (IST)Apr 28, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Counting begins

    The counting has started to declare the results for the municipal corporation elections in Gujarat.

  • 8:49 AM (IST)Apr 28, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    How many municipal corporations are there in Gujarat?

    In Gujarat, there are a total of 15 municipal corporations. Besides, there are 84 municipalities, 34 district panchayats and 260 taluka panchayats. 

  • 8:18 AM (IST)Apr 28, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    BJP fields candidates on all 52 seats

    The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded candidates on all 52 seats in the Anand–Karamsad Municipal Corporation for the 2026 local body elections.

  • 8:01 AM (IST)Apr 28, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Counting today!

    The counting of votes to declare the results for local body elections in Gujarat, including the Anand-Karamsad Municipal Corporation, will be held today.

  • 7:56 AM (IST)Apr 28, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    731 candidates elected unopposed

    As many as 731 candidates have been elected unopposed across Gujarat. So, the counting will take place on 9,308 seats, as per the State Election Commission (SEC) of Gujarat.

  • 7:44 AM (IST)Apr 28, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Counting begins shortly!

    The counting of votes to declare the results for local body elections in Gujarat, including the Anand-Karamsad Municipal Corporation, will begin shortly.

  • 7:26 AM (IST)Apr 28, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    BJP eyes to retain supremacy in Anand-Karamsad

    The BJP, which has been in power in Gujarat for more than two decades, is looking to retain its supremacy in the Anand-Karamsad Municipal Corporation by winning all the 52 seats.

  • 7:14 AM (IST)Apr 28, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    How many seats are there in Anand-Karamsad?

    The Anand-Karamsad Municipal Corporation has around 52 seats, as per the State Election Commission (SEC) of Gujarat.

  • 7:07 AM (IST)Apr 28, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    AAP looks to make inroads

    Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is also looking to make inroads in Gujarat before the 2027 assembly elections in the state. Thus, this year's local body elections will provide the AAP a chance in doing some ground work in the state.   

     

  • 7:07 AM (IST)Apr 28, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Stakes high for Congress

    In these local body elections, the stakes are also high for the Congress, which has been out of power in Gujarat for more than two decades. Through these elections, the Congress is looking to make a comeback ahead of the assembly elections in Gujarat next year.

     

  • 7:07 AM (IST)Apr 28, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    BJP looks to retain supremacy

    The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which has been in power in Gujarat for more than two decades, is looking to retain its supremacy in the state ahead of next year's assembly elections by winning the local body polls. 

     

  • 7:07 AM (IST)Apr 28, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Triangular contest in Anand-Karamsad

    This year, the Municipal Corporation election in Gujarat's Anand-Karamsad witnessed a triangular contest between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress and Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

     

  • 7:07 AM (IST)Apr 28, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Counting begins at 8 am

    The State Election Commission (SEC) of Gujarat will start the counting of votes to declare results for elections to the Municipal Corporation in Anand-Karamsad at 8 am on Tuesday.

     

  • 7:07 AM (IST)Apr 28, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Anand-Karamsad Municipal Corporation election results today

    The counting of votes to declare the results for elections to the Municipal Corporation in Gujarat's Anand-Karamsad will be declared by the State Election Commission (SEC) on Tuesday.  

     

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