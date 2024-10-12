Ajay Jadeja declared heir to Jamnagar royal throne in historic announcement

Follow us on Image Source : FACEBOOK/ AJAY JADEJA Former Indian cricketer Ajay Jadeja

In a major historic decision, the royal family of Jamnagar on Friday (October 11) announced its decision to pass the family’s throne to former Indian cricketer Ajay Jadeja. According to the information released, incumbent Jam Saheb Shatrusalyasinhji Digvijaysinhji Jadeja declared Ajay Jadeja, who belongs to the royal family, as his heir.

"Dussehra is the day on which the Pandavas felt victorious upon successfully completing their 14 years of incognito existence. Today, I too feel victorious as Ajay Jadeja graciously accepts to be my successor and the next Jamsaheb of Nawanagar, which I truly believe is a great boon for the people of Jamnagar," said Shatrusalyasinhji.

"Thank you, Ajay," he added.

The royal family of Jamnagar, to which Ajay Jadeja belongs, has a rich legacy in the field of cricket. The prestigious Ranji Trophy and Duleep Trophy are named after Jadeja’s relatives, K. S. Ranjitsinhji and K. S. Duleepsinhji, respectively.

All you need to know about Ajay Jadeja

The next heir to the Jamnagar throne, Ajay Jadeja, like his family, showed impeccable cricketing skills and represented India from 1992 to 2000, during which he played 15 Test matches and 196 One Day Internationals (ODIs).

One of the most iconic moments of his cricket career came during the 1996 Cricket World Cup quarter-final in Bengaluru, where he led a triumphant win for the Indian team against arch-rivals Pakistan. Jadeja hit 45 runs in just 25 balls, of which 40 runs came from the final two overs bowled by Waqar Younis.

In addition to his batting skills, Jadeja’s fielding abilities were widely praised. Recently, he mentored the Afghanistan cricket team during the 2023 ICC World Cup.



