AAP accepts Congress' invitation to join Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' in Gujarat

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra'

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday said that it had accepted the Congress' invitation to join the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' led by Rahul Gandhi in Gujarat between March 7 and 10. In a statement, the Gujarat unit of AAP announced that a significant number of party workers and leaders would participate in the yatra in the state.

"Both AAP and Congress are part of the INDIA bloc. Our state president Shaktisinh Gohil talked at length with AAP's state unit president Isudan Gadhvi (on phone) today and extended our invitation to join Rahul Gandhi's yatra during its Gujarat leg. AAP has accepted our invitation," Gujarat Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi said.

"A large number of AAP cadres and leaders, including Gadhvi, will join the yatra when it enters Dahod on March 7. AAP will contribute in making this yatra a success in Gujarat. A joint press conference in this regard will be organised in coming days," the AAP release said.

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Gujarat

The 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' is scheduled to enter the BJP-ruled state at Jhalod in Dahod district on March 7 and will cover a distance of 467 km before entering neighbouring Maharashtra on March 10.

The 6,700 km 'Manipur to Mumbai' Yatra, which commenced on January 14, will traverse through seven Gujarat districts with a sizable tribal population and encompass 14 of the 26 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

The yatra will traverse through Dahod, Panchmahal, Chhota Udepur, Bharuch, Tapi, Surat, and Navsari districts before entering Maharashtra.

Notably, one AAP MLA and three Congress MLAs in Gujarat have resigned and joined the ruling BJP since December last year.

(With PTI inputs)

