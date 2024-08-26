7 missing as tractor-trolley swept away in flooded river amid rain in Gujarat, 10 rescued

Follow us on Image Source : AP Several parts of Gujarat were battered by heavy to very heavy rains in the last 24 hours.

In a tragic incident, over 7 people went missing after tractor-trolley swept away in flooded river amid heavy rains in Gujarat. Soon after the incident was reported, a search operation by NDRF started in Gujarat's Morbi district to trace seven persons. Officials told news agency PTI that 10 out of 17 persons on board the tractor-trolley were rescued in an overnight operation near Dhavana village.

"The tractor-trolley carrying 17 persons swept away when it was passing through a causeway (over a river) near Dhavana village in Halvad taluka of Morbi district at around 9 pm on Sunday.

Ten persons were rescued while seven others are missing," said Morbi fire officer Devendrasinh Jadeja.

State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel are conducting a search operation, he said.

Several parts of Gujarat were battered by heavy to very heavy rains in the last 24 hours till 6 AM on Monday, forcing authorities to shift hundreds of people to safe places after low-lying areas in Navsari and Valsad districts were inundated due to a rise in the water level of monsoon rivers.

At 356 mm, Khergam taluka in Navsari district recorded the highest rainfall in the last 24 hours ending 6 AM on Monday, the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) data showed.

During this period, Dang-Ahwa taluka of the Dangs district received 268 mm of rainfall and Kaprada (Valsad district) 263 mm.

Parts of Narmada, Sirendranagar, Rajkot, Tapi, Mahisagarand Morbi, Dahod and Vadodara were among other districts that received over 100 mm of rainfall.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel spoke over the phone to collectors of Morbi, Kutch, Rajkot, Surendranagar and Bhavnagar districts of the Saurashtra region, and Bharuch and Dang districts in south Gujarat late Sunday to review the situation.

Patel instructed the collectors to remain alert and ensure the safety of people and their livestock by constantly monitoring the rainfall situation, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) stated.

Amid forecasts for more rains in the state, Chief Secretary Raj Kumar chaired a review meeting on Sunday evening.

The India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy to very heavy rains in Gujarat over the next week.

"Based on this (forecast), the Chief Secretary instructed the various district administrations to make all necessary preparations.

(With Inputs From PTI)

