11 things to know about world's largest COVID-19 care facility operational in Delhi

Sardar Patel's COVID Care Centre and Hospital (SPCCCH), which is being tipped as the world's largest COVID-19 care facility has been inaugurated in Delhi. The facilited is based at Radha Soami Satsang Beas in Chhatarpur area.

The facility was inaugurated by Lt Governor Anil Baijal and was visited by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

11 Things To Know About SPCCCH

The facility holds 10,000 beds, making it the largest COVID care facility in the world. SPCCCH was built in a record time of 10 days. 10 per cent of the beds in SPCCCH are equiped with oxygen support. The facility is equiped with counsellors for mentally tramatised patients. The facility will function as an isolation centre for mild and asymptomatic COVID-19 patients. SPCCCH has been linked to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital and Madan Mohan Malviya Hospital. The referral tertiary care hospitals are LNJP and Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital. ITBP will run the first 2,000 beds with their 170 doctors and other medical specialists. More than 700 nurses will be deployed here. Most of the basic infrastructure has been donated by various civil society organisations and NGOs. A recreational centre has been made available to the patients which holds a library, board games, skipping ropes etc. Five healthy meals will be provided to patients in a day along with immunity

