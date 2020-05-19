Image Source : PTI UP Lockdown 4.0: Delhi to Noida, Ghaziabad travel permitted. Full list of what's allowed, what's not

Uttar Pradesh government has issued fresh Lockdown 4.0 guidelines and has now allowed resumption of all industrial activities in non-containment zones. Uttar Pradesh has permitted people living in Delhi can travel to neighbouring Noida and Ghaziabad. However, those living in coronavirus hotspots in the capital will not be allowed to enter Noida and Ghaziabad.

The state government has also decided to categorise "red", "green" and "orange" zones and containment and buffer zones within red and orange zones as per the home ministry guidelines. The fourth phase of the coronavirus lockdown will last till May 31.

Delhi-Noida border

The Noida-Delhi border will remain sealed for movement except for permitted cases like emergencies or essential supplies, as per the Gautam Buddh Nagar administration. The guideline stated that movement from Delhi to Noida or Ghaziabad will be allowed except if the person is travelling from a containment zone.

– Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) Section 144 is in force in Gautam Buddh Nagar, which falls in the ‘Red Zone’ for COVID-19

Following are the details of all activities allowed and not allowed in Uttar Pradesh in lockdown 40:

All vegetable markets will be allowed to open from 4 am to 7 am only.

Inter-state travel has not been allowed, either for buses or private vehicles.

All industrial activity outside containment zones will be allowed

Retail vegetables can be sold between 6 am and 9 pm.

All markets, except malls, can open but on different days, on a rotational basis.

Shop owners and staff will have to wear masks and arrange sanitisers for customers

Night prohibitory orders will be in place in the state.

No movement of vehicles, except for essential activities, will be allowed between 7 pm and 7 am.

People aged above 65 years or those with comorbidities, pregnant women and children less than 10 years have been advised to stay home.

Only women pillion riders allowed on two-wheelers.

Those below 10, above 65, pregnant women and people with other health conditions or co-morbidites must stay indoors.

Restaurants will be allowed to open for home delivery but dining is not permitted.

Banquet halls have been permitted to open but not more than 20 people can attend a wedding.

Three people can travel in a car and only one person is allowed on two-wheelers.

