Uttar Pradesh upcoming expressways, international, domestic airports: All you need to know

Image Source : NHAI Delhi-Meerut expressway.

At a time when several infrastructure development projects are currently underway in Uttar Pradesh like Delhi-Meerut Expressway, Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor, new International Airport in Noida among others, the state is opening up for new avenues for industries and tourism that will also drive employement growth and economy.

With various development projects currently underway and many more in pipeline in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said there are immense employment opportunities in the industry, MSME, Rural development, tourism, Agriculture and irrigation sectors.

Meanwhile, to further improve connectivity to various cities in the state, the Uttar Pradesh government has added cities to the air grid in last 3 years and is developing new airports. Here's a look at existing and under development — expressways, airports both international as wells as domestic — that are already operational or coming up in the state.

Uttar Pradesh Expressways

Purvanchal Express

Lanes: 6

Starting point: Chand Sarai in Lucknow

End Point: Haidaria, Gorakhpur

Cities that will be benefitted: Lucknow, Barabanki, Amethi, Sultanpur, Ayodhya, Ambedkar Nagar, Azamgarh, Mau and Ghazipur

Under construction

Gorakhpur Link Expressway

Lanes: 4

Starting point: Jaitpur in Gorakhpur

End point: Salarpur in Azamgarh

Cities that will be benefit: Gorakhpur, Azamgarh, Ambedkar Nagar, Sant Kabit Nagar

Upcoming planned project

Bundelkhand Expressway

Lanes: 4, could be expanded to 6

Starting point: Bharatkoop

End point: Etawah

Cities that will be benefit: Chitrakoot, Banda, Mahoba, Hamirpur, Jalaun, Auraiya and Etawah

Under construction

Ganga Expressway

Phase-1 between Meerut to Prayagraj

Lanes: 6, expandable up to 8

Phase-2 between Prayagraj to Ballia section

Cities that will benefit: Meerut, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Amroha, Sambhal, Baduan, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Unnao, Rai Bareli, Pratapgarh, Prayagraj

Upcoming project

Airports

Operational Airports

International Airports: Lucknow and Varanasi

Domestic Airports: Agra, Prayagraj, Ghaziabad, Gorakhpur, Kanpur

Under-Development Airports

International Airports: Greater Noida (Jewar), Ayodhya

Domestic Airports: Chitrakoot, Jhansi, Meerut, Muirpur (Sonbhadra), Saharanpur

Upcoming Airports

International Airport : Kushinagar

Kushinagar Domestic Airports: Aligarh, Azamgarh, Moradabad, Shravasti, Ghazipur, Bareilly

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage