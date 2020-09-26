Uttar Pradesh upcoming expressways, international, domestic airports: All you need to know

At a time when several infrastructure development projects are currently underway in Uttar Pradesh like Delhi-Meerut Expressway, Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor, new International Airport in Noida among others, the state is opening up for new avenues for industries and tourism that will also drive employement growth and economy.
With various development projects currently underway and many more in pipeline in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said there are immense employment opportunities in the industry, MSME, Rural development, tourism, Agriculture and irrigation sectors.
Meanwhile, to further improve connectivity to various cities in the state, the Uttar Pradesh government has added cities to the air grid in last 3 years and is developing new airports. Here's a look at existing and under development — expressways, airports both international as wells as domestic — that are already operational or coming up in the state.
Uttar Pradesh Expressways
Purvanchal Express
- Lanes: 6
- Starting point: Chand Sarai in Lucknow
- End Point: Haidaria, Gorakhpur
- Cities that will be benefitted: Lucknow, Barabanki, Amethi, Sultanpur, Ayodhya, Ambedkar Nagar, Azamgarh, Mau and Ghazipur
- Under construction
Gorakhpur Link Expressway
- Lanes: 4
- Starting point: Jaitpur in Gorakhpur
- End point: Salarpur in Azamgarh
- Cities that will be benefit: Gorakhpur, Azamgarh, Ambedkar Nagar, Sant Kabit Nagar
- Upcoming planned project
Bundelkhand Expressway
- Lanes: 4, could be expanded to 6
- Starting point: Bharatkoop
- End point: Etawah
- Cities that will be benefit: Chitrakoot, Banda, Mahoba, Hamirpur, Jalaun, Auraiya and Etawah
- Under construction
Ganga Expressway
- Phase-1 between Meerut to Prayagraj
- Lanes: 6, expandable up to 8
- Phase-2 between Prayagraj to Ballia section
- Cities that will benefit: Meerut, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Amroha, Sambhal, Baduan, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Unnao, Rai Bareli, Pratapgarh, Prayagraj
- Upcoming project
Airports
Operational Airports
- International Airports: Lucknow and Varanasi
- Domestic Airports: Agra, Prayagraj, Ghaziabad, Gorakhpur, Kanpur
Under-Development Airports
- International Airports: Greater Noida (Jewar), Ayodhya
- Domestic Airports: Chitrakoot, Jhansi, Meerut, Muirpur (Sonbhadra), Saharanpur
Upcoming Airports
- International Airport: Kushinagar
- Domestic Airports: Aligarh, Azamgarh, Moradabad, Shravasti, Ghazipur, Bareilly