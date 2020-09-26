Saturday, September 26, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Fyi
  4. Uttar Pradesh upcoming expressways, international, domestic airports: All you need to know

Uttar Pradesh upcoming expressways, international, domestic airports: All you need to know

A look at existing, under development projects in Uttar Pradesh — expressways, airports both international as wells as domestic — that are already operational or coming up in the state.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: September 26, 2020 20:03 IST
Uttar Pradesh Expressway, Airports
Image Source : NHAI

Delhi-Meerut expressway.

At a time when several infrastructure development projects are currently underway in Uttar Pradesh like Delhi-Meerut Expressway, Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor, new International Airport in Noida among others, the state is opening up for new avenues for industries and tourism that will also drive employement growth and economy.

With various development projects currently underway and many more in pipeline in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said there are immense employment opportunities in the industry, MSME, Rural development, tourism, Agriculture and irrigation sectors.

Meanwhile, to further improve connectivity to various cities in the state, the Uttar Pradesh government has added cities to the air grid in last 3 years and is developing new airports. Here's a look at existing and under development — expressways, airports both international as wells as domestic — that are already operational or coming up in the state.

Uttar Pradesh Expressways

Purvanchal Express

  • Lanes: 6
  • Starting point: Chand Sarai in Lucknow
  • End Point: Haidaria, Gorakhpur 
  • Cities that will be benefitted: Lucknow, Barabanki, Amethi, Sultanpur, Ayodhya, Ambedkar Nagar, Azamgarh, Mau and Ghazipur
  • Under construction

Gorakhpur Link Expressway

  • Lanes: 4
  • Starting point: Jaitpur in Gorakhpur
  • End point: Salarpur in Azamgarh
  • Cities that will be benefit: Gorakhpur, Azamgarh, Ambedkar Nagar, Sant Kabit Nagar
  • Upcoming planned project

Bundelkhand Expressway

  • Lanes: 4, could be expanded to 6
  • Starting point: Bharatkoop
  • End point: Etawah
  • Cities that will be benefit: Chitrakoot, Banda, Mahoba, Hamirpur, Jalaun, Auraiya and Etawah
  • Under construction

Ganga Expressway

  • Phase-1 between Meerut to Prayagraj
  • Lanes: 6, expandable up to 8 
  • Phase-2 between Prayagraj to Ballia section
  • Cities that will benefit: Meerut, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Amroha, Sambhal, Baduan, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Unnao, Rai Bareli, Pratapgarh, Prayagraj
  • Upcoming project

Airports

Operational Airports

  • International Airports: Lucknow and Varanasi 
  • Domestic Airports: Agra, Prayagraj, Ghaziabad, Gorakhpur, Kanpur

Under-Development Airports 

  • International Airports: Greater Noida (Jewar), Ayodhya
  • Domestic Airports: Chitrakoot, Jhansi, Meerut, Muirpur (Sonbhadra), Saharanpur

Upcoming Airports

  • International Airport: Kushinagar
  • Domestic Airports: Aligarh, Azamgarh, Moradabad, Shravasti, Ghazipur, Bareilly

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X