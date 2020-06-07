Image Source : PTI Unlock 1 in Delhi: Hotels, banquet halls, gyms, cinema halls, spas to remain shut post June 8

As unlock 1 regulations come into effect in Delhi, several relaxations are being given by the government. While shopping malls and religious places might be opening in Delhi, several other places will remain shut even after June 8. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced in a press conference on Sunday that the hotels and banquet halls in the national capital will remain close for now.

"In the near future, there might come a time where we will need to convert these hotels and banquet halls into make-shift hospitals. In light of this, we have decided to keep hotels and banquet halls closed for now," Kejriwal said.

There has also been no announcement on the opening of gyms, cinema halls and spas in Delhi, so it is safe to say that they will also remain shut for the time being.

Kejriwal requested the people of Delhi to not misinterpret the resumption of all these activities as the end of COVID-19. "I plead the elder citizens, especially, to stay at home. They are at the highest risk of contracting the virus and must maintain social distancing even from other members of their family," Kejriwal said.

"I request everyone to please wear masks while going out and abide by the social distancing norms," the Delhi Chief Minister added.

