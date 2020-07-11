Image Source : PTI Pune Lockdown: 20 areas identified as containment zones. Check List

A strict 10-day long lockdown has been announced in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad area in light of the rising number of COVID-19 cases. Ahead of this lockdown, 20 areas in Pune have been demarked as containment zones.

By the orders of Sachin Baravakar, haveli sub-divisional officer, 20 villages in rural Pune have been demarked as coronavirus hotspots

These areas are

Manjri

Khanapur

Kondhwe-Dhavade

Dehu

Gujar

Nimbalkarwadi

Shevalewadi

Wagholi

Kadamwakvasti

Narhe

Urali Kanchan

Wadali wadi

Khadakwasla

Kirkitwadi

Pisoli

Bhilarewadi

Kunjirwadi

Loni Kalbhor

Nanded

Manjri

A 10-day lockdown has been announced in Pune that will come into place from July 13. "Complete lockdown announced for Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad and some parts of Rural Pune from 13th July to 23rd July. Only shops related to essential services like dairy and medical stores & and hospitals will remain open," ANI quoted Pune Divisional commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar as saying.

With over 33,000 COVID-19 cases, Pune is closing in on 1,000 deaths. The city is also struggling with the recovery rate as only 15,000 of these patients have recovered keeping the rate of recovery well below 50 per cent.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage