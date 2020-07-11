Pune Lockdown: 20 areas identified as containment zones. Check List

A strict 10-day long lockdown has been announced in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad area in light of the rising number of COVID-19 cases. Ahead of this lockdown, 20 areas in Pune have been demarked as containment zones.
By the orders of Sachin Baravakar, haveli sub-divisional officer, 20 villages in rural Pune have been demarked as coronavirus hotspots
These areas are
- Manjri
- Khanapur
- Kondhwe-Dhavade
- Dehu
- Gujar
- Nimbalkarwadi
- Shevalewadi
- Wagholi
- Kadamwakvasti
- Narhe
- Urali Kanchan
- Wadali wadi
- Khadakwasla
- Kirkitwadi
- Pisoli
- Bhilarewadi
- Kunjirwadi
- Loni Kalbhor
- Nanded
A 10-day lockdown has been announced in Pune that will come into place from July 13. "Complete lockdown announced for Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad and some parts of Rural Pune from 13th July to 23rd July. Only shops related to essential services like dairy and medical stores & and hospitals will remain open," ANI quoted Pune Divisional commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar as saying.
With over 33,000 COVID-19 cases, Pune is closing in on 1,000 deaths. The city is also struggling with the recovery rate as only 15,000 of these patients have recovered keeping the rate of recovery well below 50 per cent.