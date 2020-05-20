Lockdown 4.0 guidelines issued for Noida, Greater Noida. Check Details

Image Source : PTI Lockdown guidelines issued for Noida, Greater Noida. Check Details

A new set of guidelines has been issued for the residents of GB Nagar (Noida, Greater Noida), which will be valid till May 31. The local administration has stated that the lockdown in the district will remain in place till May 31.

The guidelines touchup on activities that are restricted as well as those which will now be allowed. District Magistrate GB Nagar, in his tweet, said, "Dear residents, New guidelines for GB Nagar based on order of Govt of UP. As we move forward, self-regulation is the need of the hour."

Activities Completely Prohibited

Metro rail service

Schools, colleges, coaching centers, etc

All charitable organizations, except those that are being put to use to assist, health workers, policemen, or other government officials.

Canteens, Restaurants functioning at bus depots, railway stations, airports etc only allowed to do home deliveries.

Cinema Halls, Shopping Malls, Gyms, Swimming Pools, Entertainment Parks, Theatres, Bars and other assembly halls will remain shut.

Stadiums and sports complexes will be allowed to open but no spectators will be allowed to enter these complexes/stadiums.

All Political, religious, sport, entertainment activities will remain suspended.

Religious places will remain closed

