Monday, June 01, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Fyi News
  4. Noida containment zones: 52 category 1 and 31 category 2 containment zones in GB Nagar | Full List

Noida containment zones: 52 category 1 and 31 category 2 containment zones in GB Nagar | Full List

Coronavirus containment zones in Noida in Unlock 1, stand at 83 including 52 category 1 containment zones and 31 category 2 containment zones. 

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
Noida Published on: June 01, 2020 11:41 IST
Noida containment zones: 52 category 1 and 31 category 2
Image Source : GOOGLE MAPS

Noida containment zones: 52 category 1 and 31 category 2 containment zones in GB Nagar | Full List

Coronavirus containment zones in Noida in Unlock 1, stand at 83 including 52 category 1 containment zones and 31 category 2 containment zones. 

According to an Uttar Pradesh govt notification, a containment zone in an urban area will be 250 metres in radius, or entire colony or tower, if there is a single positive case of coronavirus (Category I).

Also, a containment zone in an urban area will be 500 metres if there is more than one case (Category II) along with a buffer zone of 250 metres.

Category 1 Containment Zones

India Tv - Noida containment zones

Image Source : NOIDA ADMIN

Noida containment zones 

India Tv - Noida containment zones 
Image Source : NOIDA ADMIN

Noida containment zones 

India Tv - Noida admin
Image Source : NOIDA ADMIN

Noida containment zone 

Category 2 Containment Zones

India Tv - Noida containment zones

Image Source : NOIDA ADMIN

noida containment zones

India Tv - Noida containment zones
Image Source : NOIDA ADMIN

noida containment zones

 

Latest News on Coronavirus

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

Fight Against Coronavirus

Top News

Latest News

X