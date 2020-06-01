Image Source : GOOGLE MAPS Noida containment zones: 52 category 1 and 31 category 2 containment zones in GB Nagar | Full List

Coronavirus containment zones in Noida in Unlock 1, stand at 83 including 52 category 1 containment zones and 31 category 2 containment zones.

According to an Uttar Pradesh govt notification, a containment zone in an urban area will be 250 metres in radius, or entire colony or tower, if there is a single positive case of coronavirus (Category I).

Also, a containment zone in an urban area will be 500 metres if there is more than one case (Category II) along with a buffer zone of 250 metres.

Category 1 Containment Zones

Image Source : NOIDA ADMIN Noida containment zones Image Source : NOIDA ADMIN Noida containment zones

Image Source : NOIDA ADMIN Noida containment zone

Category 2 Containment Zones

Image Source : NOIDA ADMIN noida containment zones Image Source : NOIDA ADMIN noida containment zones

