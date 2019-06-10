Image Source : AP How to combat heatwave. Here is everything you need to do

Heat wave has pretty much become a norm these days for much of the population living in Central India. With temperatures in the national capital soaring as high as 48 degrees, people across the country are finding it hard to combat the extreme weather conditions. Here we explain you in detail about heat wave and more...

What is a Heat Wave?

In large areas, a heatwave is declared when the mercury touches the 45-degree mark for two consecutive days and a severe heatwave is when the temperature soars to 47 degrees Celsius for two days on the trot. In small areas, like the national capital, a heatwave is declared if the maximum temperature is recorded at 45 degrees Celsius even for a day.

How do Heat waves form?

Heatwaves are formed when high-pressure systems force air downwards preventing the air in the ground from rising. Trapped air gets hotter and hotter causing heatwaves. Drought and delayed monsoons can contribute to this phenomenon.

How to counter Heatwave?

Never leave children or pets alone in an enclosed vehicle Stay hydrated Avoid drinks with caffeine or alcohol Eat small meals and more often Avoid extreme temperature changes Wear lose fitting clothes Stay home, relax, stay cool Avoid strenuous exercises during the peak hours Postpone outdoor games If working outdoors, take frequent breaks Check your animals frequently to make sure they are not suffering from the heat

When will the Heat wave end?

The heat phenomenon is expected to continue for the next week or so. With no change in wind direction, central India should gear itself up for severely high temperatures at least till June 15. Delayed monsoon is not helping either.

Also Read: Weather alert: As mercury rises, North India continues to reel under intense heat wave