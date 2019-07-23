Mumbai all set to get 3 new Metro corridors; all you need to know

Mumbai is all set to get three new Metro corridors in the city as the Maharashtra Cabinet approved the project ahead of the Assembly election. According to reports, the three Metro routes will come up at an estimated cost of around Rs 24,000 crore.

One route among the three will serve parts of eastern and south Mumbai while the other two are likely to serve the extended suburbs in Thane, CM Devendra Fadnavis announced. These new metro corridors are expected to slash the journey timings by 50-75 per cent compared to by road, enable shifting of road users to the metro by nearly one-third and reduce road traffic congestion by upto 35 per cent.

Besides, the metro will reduce the density on the suburban trains from 12 commuters per sq metre to barely seven, and drastically help reduce fatal accidents on the suburban network due to overcrowding of local trains.

At present, the first phase of the Mumbai Metro corridor that entered into operation in June 2014. The Andheri-Ghatkopar section to Versova 11 km line covers 12 stations.

Here's All You Need To Know About Three New Metro Routes:

Wadala-GPO Metro 11 corridor: To be built at a cost of Rs 8,000 crore will be 14 kms long and partly elevated and partly underground.

Stations en route - Wadala RTO, Ganesh Nagar, BPT Hospital (elevated) and Sewri Metro, Hay Bunder, Coal Bunder, Darukhana, Wadi Bunder, Clock Tower, Carnac Bunder and CSMT Metro (all underground).

Gaimukh-Shivaji Chowk Metro 10 corridor: This corridor will be 11 kms long which will cater prime location adjoining Thane district

Stations en route - Gaimukh, Gaimukh Retibunder, Versova Chaarphata, Kashi-Mira and Shivaji Chowk in adjoining Thane district.

Kalyan-Taloja Metro 12 corridor: This is the longest at 25 kms to be built at a cost of Rs 11,000 crore with 18 stations which will cater to some important industrial centres in the region.

Stations en route- APMC Kalyan, Ganesh Nagar, Pisawali Gaon, Golwali, Dombivli MIDC, Sagaon, Sonarpada, Manpada, Hadutane, Kolegaon, Niljegaon, Wadavali, Bale, Vaklan, Turbhe, Pisawe Depot, Pisawe and Taloja

