Motor Vehicle Amendment Bill 2019: Increased penalties, fines and new rules | Everything you need to know about the bill passed in Lok Sabha

Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed the Motor Vehicle Amendment bill. The Bill is aimed at weeding out corruption, improving road safety and promoting the use of more technology to regulate traffic.

The new Motor Vehicle Amendment Bill 2019 will amend the provisions set by its predecessor bill of 1988.

Speaking on The Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2019, which was moved in the House for passage on Monday, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said "the Bill is not mandatory for states to join". He, however, appealed to all the states to adopt similar policies.

Seeking amendments to the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, with increased penalties for several offences such as driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, the Minister said the Bill also provides for the grant of licences and permits related to motor vehicles, standards for motor vehicles and penalties for violation of these provisions.

Here are the highlights of the Motor Vehicle Amendment Bill 2019:

The Motos Vehicle Amendment Bill 2019 increases penalties on several offences.

The penalty for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs has been increased from Rs 2000 to Rs 10000. If the carmaker fails to comply with motor vehicle standards, the penalty will be a fine of up to Rs 100 crore. There is also provision for imprisonment.

All fines under this act are subject to a 10 per cent increase every year. This is purely based on the Central Government.

The government will develop a scheme for FREE treatment of victims of road accidents during 'golden hour'.

The government describes the golden hour as the first one hour after a traumatic accident. Maximum Compensation in case of death has been increased from Rs 25,000 to Rs 2,00,000.

Maximum Compensation for Injuries has been increased from 12,500 to 50,000.

The Bill defines a good samaritan as a person who renders emergency medical or non-medical assistance to a victim at the scene of an accident. The assistance must have been in good faith, it needs to be voluntary, and without the expectation of any reward. Such a person will not be liable for any civil or criminal action for any injury to or death of an accident victim caused due to their negligence in providing assistance to the victim. Compulsory Insurance: Central government to constitute a Motor Vehicle Accident Fund, to provide compulsory insurance cover to all road users in India

Here is the complete list of increase in penalties:

What you may do What you pay right now What you may have to shell out in future Driving without seatbelt Rs 100 Rs 1000 No helmet Rs 100 Rs 1000 and license disqualification for 3 months Not making way for emergency vehicles like ambulances etc. No fine Rs 10,000 Drunk driving Rs 2000 Rs 10,000 Driving in spite of license disqualification Rs 500 Rs 10,000 Racing/ Speeding Rs 500 Rs 5,000 Driving without license Rs 500 Rs 5000 Offences by juveniles No fine Rs 25,000 fine and 3-year jail to guardian/owner of the vehicle, cancellation of vehicle registration

