'Keep Calm & Ride On': Meet Lt Colonel Faiz Siddiqui, and delve deeper into the art of horse riding

Keep Calm and Ride On! Well, take a cue from this in life. And that's what Lt Colonel Faiz Siddiqui's book is also all about -- horses.

In times when we keep on telling ourselves how dogs are man's best friend, we must not forget horses. Oh wait, hold your horses...quite literally.

Lt Colonel Faiz Siddiqui, an internationally certified coach, has come out with his book: 'Keep Calm and Ride On'. The book delves deeper into the art of horse riding, especially at a time when parents are struggling hard to move out their children from mobile screen and experience real life.

Keep Calm & Ride On!

The book emphasises the importance of horses and horse riding. Infact, it is quite a part of every institute where future leaders are trained, be it Army, IAS or IPS.

This book gives an easy and interesting insight into the world of horses and induces a desire to experience them in real life. It covers all the important aspects which a non-rider or a beginner needs to know without overwhelming him/her with avoidable and boring details.