McDonald's to reopen in west, south India with 42 new rules. Check Details

As the country gears up to come out of the two-month-long COVID-19 lockdown, Westlife Development, that owns and operates McDonald's restaurants in West and South India is all set to open its doors for customers once again, with enhanced safety norms in view of the pandemic.

In the new set up all customers will have to mandatorily go through thermal temperature checkups and social distancing norms will be a key feature.

"The company has led the way for the industry by implementing a 42-pointer checklist across its dine-in, delivery and take-out services, to ensure that its employees and customers are safe every step of the way," a statement said.

Smita Jatia, Director, Westlife Development said: "We have been extremely cognisant of the anxieties and concerns of our customers and employees through the ongoing health crisis, and their safety has been our topmost priority. In the last two months, we have closely watched the evolving situation and have constantly taken learnings from other markets that are closer to the cycle of recovery, to ensure we are able to deliver a reassuring and safe experience."

The company has leveraged technology in a big way to create a safe environment for its employees and customers, right from enabling contact-less dine-in and take-out for customers to training each member of their crew working across their 315 outlets on hygiene best practices, to being able to trace all ingredients right to their source.

"Over the years, we have invested significantly to weave technology across our business and in these challenging times we have been able to leverage our strong digital backbone to enable convenience and safety for our customers," Jatia added.

Various social distancing markings in front of the self-ordering kiosks, front counter and washrooms, along with alternate table and chair seating arrangements in the dining area, will be the key changes in the outlets.

Customers and employees in the restaurant premises will have access to hand sanitizers at all touchpoints and crew members will always be seen wearing protective gear including masks and gloves. Moreover, in accordance with the government mandate, all staff members will mandatorily have the Aarogya Setu app on their phones.

"To ensure the highest standards of food preparation and handling, the QSR giant is making sure that the food is prepared freshly once the order is placed and is served in a contactless manner without being touched by bare hands," it said.

(With IANS Inputs)

