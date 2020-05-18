Karnataka to release lockdown 4.0 guidelines; focus on containment, red, orange, green zones

Image Source : AP The nation is under lockdown 4.0 in order to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Lockdown 4.0 has been imposed in the country which will remain in place for another two weeks i.e till May 31 in order to contain coronavirus cases that continue to surge. The MHA on Sunday released new guidelines for lockdown 4.0 giving more powers to the states who can now demarcate regions on the basis of containment, buffer, red, orange and green zones. The state will further decide on new guidelines and decide what will remain open or close during lockdown 4.0.

Meanwhile, Karnataka is expected to release new guidelines for the state today. A meeting of the state government is going to be held to discuss Lockdown 4.0 guidelines. CM BS Yediyurappa will hold a meeting with senior officials to decide on relaxations that will be provided in the state during lockdown 4.0.

One service which is likely to be resumed during lockdown 4.0 period is the State Road Transport Corporation bus service.

