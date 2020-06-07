Delhi withdraws 70 per cent corona tax, liquor to go cheap. Details inside

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Delhi govt to withdraw 'special corona fee' levied at 70 per cent of the maximum retail price on all categories, with effect from June 10, 2020.

Liquor in Delhi is all set to become cheap as the Delhi government has decided to withdraw the 'special corona fee' levied at 70 per cent of the maximum retail price on all categories, with effect from June 10, 2020. The government, however, increased the Value Added Tax (VAT) on all categories of liquor from 20 per cent to 25 per cent, the official said.

After liquor shops reopened in the city, the Delhi government has collected so far about Rs 235 crore, excluding the new 'special corona fee', between May 4 and 30.

The liquor sale was allowed in the city from May 4 -- with the starting of lockdown 3. It was closed since the lockdown was imposed on March 25.

On the first day of sale, when the special cess was not imposed, liquor worth over Rs 5 crore was sold, as per the Excise Department data.

However, just a day after allowing the sale of liquor in the city, the Delhi government from May 5 imposed a 'Special corona fee' on the alcohol sale which was 70 per cent of the MRP.

Excluding the cess, on the second day, the sale was about Rs 4.4 crore, while on May 6 it was Rs 4.9 crore.

On May 8 and 9, the sale was for more than Rs 15 and 18 crore -- highest per day sale in a day during the month, also excluding the cess.

Till May 30, the government sold liquor worth over Rs 234.54 crore and the 'Special corona fee' can be counted as about Rs 160 crore additional income.

(With inputs from IANS)

