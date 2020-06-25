Image Source : PIXABAY Why Kushinagar Airport will be historic and what it aims to achieve (Representative)

In what comes as a boost to Buddhist pilgrimage circuit in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, Kushinagar's airport is being upgraded to facilitate international flights. Kushinagar will be India's 29th international airport and will enhance the connectivity which will inturn increase tourism and hospitality in the region.

The decision was taken as a part of PM Modi's Rs 20 lakh crore package to revive India's economy from the ill effects of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Union Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Wednesday tweeted, "fulfilling a long pending demand of pilgrims & visitors, Union Cabinet under visionary leadership of Sh @narendramodi Ji has declared the airport in the holy Buddhist city of Kushinagar, where Lord Buddha attained Mahaparinirvan, as an International Airport."

Kushinagar is a pilgrimage town in the Kushinagar district of Uttar Pradesh. It is an important Buddhist pilgrimage site, where Buddhists believe Gautama Buddha attained Parinirvana after his death. It is an international Buddhist pilgrimage centre.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also tweeted about the up-gradation of the airport and its benefits for the tourism and pilgrimage in the region.

"Great news for Uttar Pradesh, tourism and those inspired by the noble thoughts of Lord Buddha. Kushinagar Airport will now be an international airport. Connectivity will improve significantly. More tourists and pilgrims will also mean better opportunities for local population," PM wrote in a tweet.

