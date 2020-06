Image Source : PTI/FILE Kolkata containment zones cross 1,000; here's the updated list

Coronavirus containment zones in Kolkata have surged past 1,000 as the number of cases in the city rises. As per the latest figures issued by the West Bengal government, Kolkata currently has 1,009 COVID-19 containment zones.

On Tuesday, 372 new cases were reported in West Bengal, taking the overall total to 8,985. In the state so far, 415 people have succumbed to the disease while 3,620 people have recovered.

Full list of coronavirus containment zones in Kolkata

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage