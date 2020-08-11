Jammu and Kashmir govt issues guidelines on reopening of religious places from August 16

Image Source : AP Policemen and soldiers patrol a road in Srinagar. Government has allowed to reopen religious places from August 16 onwards.

Religious places and places of worship within the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir will re-open from August 16, 2020, the J&K government informed on Tuesday. The government has made the installation and use of Aarogya Setu App as mandatory for all visitors. However, it said, touching statues, idols or holy books will not be permitted. In fresh guidelines, the Jammu and Kashmir government said:

Whereas, the State Executive Committee vide its order dated 04.08.2020 has issued new guidelines on lockdown measures which are in effect till August 31, 2020.

Whereas, the new guidelines, at Para 03 (v), permit the opening of religious places for the public, subject to a separate SOP for the said purpose.

Now, therefore, in the exercise of powers conferred under section 24 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, the instructions annexed with this order are hereby issued by the State Executive Committee for the opening of religious places/places of worship within the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir w.e.f 16.08.2020 till further orders.

Any deviation from this order shall attract penal action under the Disaster Management Act, 2005. Religious places/places of worship within the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir to open from August 16. Installation and use of Aarogya Setu App mandatory for all

visitors. Touching statues, idols or holy books not permitted: J&K Government #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/lnkcdAF3Xn — ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2020

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage