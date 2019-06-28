ITR Filing: Income Tax department will now pre-fill your salary, TDS details on ITR-1. All you need to know

Image Source : PTI ITR Filing: Income Tax department will now pre-fill your details on ITR-1

In a move to simplify the tax filing process, the Income Tax department will now pre-fill the details on your ITR-1. The details that would be filled by the Income Tax department include your TDS details, FD interest income and your salary. The details on the ITR1 will only be published for forms that are filled online.

ITR1: Pre-filling by Income Tax department

# Taxpayers should thoroughly verify that is pre-filled by the Income Tax department

# Any data or taxable income which has not been pre-filled should be manually filled

# The software will use your PAN to pick details from Form 26AS, the TDS return filed by your employer and your last year's ITR

# Already saved draft data will not be available in case of Online ITR 1 & 4

# In case of offline utilities, XML has to be re-generated using the latest Income Tax Return preparation software

What is the last date to file TDS statement?

Taxpayers should note that the last date for filing the TDS statement is June 30, 2019. The last date for issue of TDS certificate by Deductor is July 10, 2019. In case the TDS data is not pre-filled, taxpayers are expected to fill these details themselves.

Who is eligible to use ITR-1 Form?

This Return Form is to be used by an individual who is a resident other than not ordinarily resident, whose total income for the assessment year 2019-20 does not exceed Rs. 50 lakh and who has income under the following heads - (a) Income from Salary / Pension; or (b) Income from One House Property; or (c) Income from other sources.

How to file ITR-1 form

There are two ways to file the Return Form

a) By visiting the official website of the Income Tax department - incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in and e-filing the form

b) By filling the form on paper at the designated office of Income Tax department, along with duly signed Form ITR-V. Tax filers should note that this option is only available for individuals of 80 years of age.

ITR Filing: Acknowledgement

Tax filers should note that only one copy of this return form is required to be filed. The acknowledgement should be duly filled where the return form is furnished in paper form.