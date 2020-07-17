Gurugram Lockdown: List of containment zones and guidelines

Image Source : FILE Lockdown in Gurugram

In light of the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Gurugram complete lockdown has been inflicted on COVID-19 hotspots. During this lockdown, residents will be allowed to step outside their respective homes only for essential services.

These areas will be completely barricaded at all exit points, followed by adequate police deployment to prevent the violation. The movement of residents will be allowed only for emergency situations.

Gurugram has 7,208 corona cases, and 6,077 people have been discharged from home isolations and hospitals. Currently, 793 patients are in home isolation and 228 are still admitted in different hospitals.

The city has also seen 110 COVID-19 deaths.

COVID-19 Containment Zones in Gurugram

Image Source : GURUGRAM AUTHORITIES Gurugram Containment Zones

Image Source : GURUGRAM AUTHORITIES Gurugram Containment Zones

Image Source : GURUGRAM AUTHORITIES Gurugram Containment Zones

Image Source : GURUGRAM AUTHORITIES Gurugram Containment Zones

Image Source : GURUGRAM AUTHORITIES Gurugram Containment Zones

Image Source : GURUGRAM AUTHORITIES Gurugram containment zones

Latest News on Coronavirus

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage