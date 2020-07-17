Friday, July 17, 2020
     
Gurugram Lockdown: List of containment zones and guidelines

In light of the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Gurugram complete lockdown has been inflicted on COVID-19 hotspots. During this lockdown, residents will be allowed to step outside their respective homes only for essential services.

Gurugram Published on: July 17, 2020 10:42 IST
Lockdown in Gurugram
These areas will be completely barricaded at all exit points, followed by adequate police deployment to prevent the violation. The movement of residents will be allowed only for emergency situations. 

Gurugram has 7,208 corona cases, and 6,077 people have been discharged from home isolations and hospitals. Currently, 793 patients are in home isolation and 228 are still admitted in different hospitals.

The city has also seen 110 COVID-19 deaths. 

COVID-19 Containment Zones in Gurugram

India Tv - Gurugram Containment Zones

Gurugram Containment Zones

Gurugram Containment Zones

Gurugram Containment Zones

Gurugram Containment Zones

Gurugram Containment Zones

Gurugram containment zones

