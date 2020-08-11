Gurugram issues guidelines on re-opening of religious places from August 12

Image Source : AP People maintain social distance while offering prayers at a religious place in India amid coronavirus pandemic.

Religious places in Gurugram have been allowed to reopen from tomorrow (August 12) after the government issued revised guidelines on Tuesday. However, it will be subject to operators of temples complying with certain terms and conditions. Religious places are closed ever since the coronavirus lockdown was first imposed in March.

New guidelines on reopening of religious places in Gurugram

Large gathering and congregation will continue to remain prohibited.

Entrances to have mandatory hand hygiene and thermal screening process facilities.

According to guidelines, only asymptomatic persons will be permitted to enter, and all persons will be given entry to the religious facility with face covers or masks.

Posters and standees on preventing measures of coronavirus should be displayed.

Audio, video clips of precautions to be taken for coronavirus should be displayed.

Shoe, footwear to be preferably taken off inside own vehicle. If needed they should be kept in separate slots for each individual family be the person themselves.

Proper crowd management in the parking lots and outside and within the premises shall follow social distancing norms at all times.

Specific markings may be made with sufficient distant to manage the queue and ensure social distancing in the premises.

Preferably separate entry, exists for visitors shall be organised.

Maintain physical distancing of a minimum of 6 feet at all times when queing up for entry.

People should wash their hand and feet with soap and water before entering the premises.

Seating arrangement to be made in such a way that adequate social distancing is maintained.

For air-conditioning/ventilation, the guidelines of CPWD shall be followed.

Touching of statues/idols/holy books etc not to be allowed.

Large gatherings/congregation continue to remain prohibited.

In view of a potential threat of spread of infection, as far as feasible record devotional music/songs may be played and singing groups should not be allowed.

Avoid physical contact while greeting each other.

Common prayer mats should be avoided and devotees should bring their own prayer mat or piece of cloth which they may take back with them.

No physical offerings like prasad, distribution or sprinkling of holy water, etc to be allowed inside the religious place.

Community kitchens/langars/Ann-daan etc at religious place would follow physical distancing norms while preparing and distributing food.

ALSO READ | Jammu and Kashmir govt issues guidelines on reopening of religious places from August 16

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage