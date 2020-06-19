Ghaziabad COVID-19 containment zones rise to 279. Full List The coronavirus containment zones in the city of Ghaziabad have risen to 279 amid growing number of cases. Ghaziabad has sealed the Delhi border on several occasions after it was found that new cases in the city had roots in Delhi. Yesterday, a women hospital in Ghaziabad was sealed after a patients had tested positive for COVID-19.

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Ghaziabad COVID-19 containment zones rise to 279. Full List The coronavirus containment zones in the city of Ghaziabad have risen to 279 amid growing number of cases. Ghaziabad has sealed the Delhi border on several occasions after it was found that new cases in the city had roots in Delhi. Yesterday, a women hospital in Ghaziabad was sealed after a patients had tested positive for COVID-19. Full list of coronavirus containment zones in Ghaziabad Image Source : GHAZIABAD DM Ghaziabad COVID-19 containment zones rise to 279. Full List { Image Source : GHAZIABAD DM Ghaziabad COVID-19 containment zones rise to 279. Full List Image Source : GHAZIABAD DM Ghaziabad COVID-19 containment zones rise to 279. Full List Image Source : GHAZIABAD DM Ghaziabad COVID-19 containment zones rise to 279. Full List Image Source : GHAZIABAD DM Ghaziabad COVID-19 containment zones rise to 279. Full List Image Source : GHAZIABAD DM Ghaziabad COVID-19 containment zones rise to 279. Full List img-97711} img-97711} Latest News on Coronavirus Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage Coronavirus

COVID-19