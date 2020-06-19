Ghaziabad COVID-19 containment zones rise to 279. Full List
Ghaziabad COVID-19 containment zones rise to 279. Full List
The coronavirus containment zones in the city of Ghaziabad have risen to 279 amid growing number of cases. Ghaziabad has sealed the Delhi border on several occasions after it was found that new cases in the city had roots in Delhi. Yesterday, a women hospital in Ghaziabad was sealed after a patients had tested positive for COVID-19.
The coronavirus containment zones in the city of Ghaziabad have risen to 279 amid growing number of cases. Ghaziabad has sealed the Delhi border on several occasions after it was found that new cases in the city had roots in Delhi. Yesterday, a women hospital in Ghaziabad was sealed after a patients had tested positive for COVID-19.
Full list of coronavirus containment zones in Ghaziabad