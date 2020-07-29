Image Source : PTI Delhi coronavirus containment zones stand at 588. Check Full List

Delhi's coronavirus situation has improved by the day. Once tipped as a state that could have 5.5 lakh cases till the end of July, Delhi has now come down to a point where the active cases are just about 10,000.

Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government collaborated with the team of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to ramp up testing in the city along with launching an initiative for robust contact tracing.

As per the latest reports, Delhi currently has 588 containment zones.

South-West district of Delhi has the most number of active containment zones -- 132 -- followed by West Delhi (91).

Amongst other districts, North Delhi has 58 active containment zones, New Delhi has 32, North West Delhi has 33, South East Delhi has 29, South Delhi has 60, Shahdara has 29, East Delhi has 52, North East Delhi has 41 containment zones.

