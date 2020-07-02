Image Source : AP Delhi Unlock-2 Containment Zones stand at 397; South-West Delhi worst hit. Check Full List

Delhi has been India's worst hit city by coronavirus as far as numbers are concerned. As per latest MoHFW figures, Delhi has 89,802 COVID-19 cases including 2,803 deaths. The silver lining is that close to 60,000 people in the national capital have recovered after contracting coronavirus. This has taken the recovery rate to 66.8 per cent, more than the national average of 59.5 per cent.

Delhi's COVID-19 containment zones were remapped in light of the rising number of cases and in the Unlock-2 stage the number now stands at 397 with South-West Delhi being the worst hit district with most containment zones.

Here is the full list of all containment zones in Delhi

Latest News on Coronavirus

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage