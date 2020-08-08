Delhi: Containment zones revised to 293. Check Full List

Saturday, August 08, 2020
     
Coronavirus containment zones in Delhi have been revised to 293 as the national capital saw a minor rise in the active cases over the last two days to take the tally above 10,000 once again. Delhi has had a strong recovery in its COVID-19 situation in the month of July, with the recovery rate now touching 90 per cent. 

New Delhi Published on: August 08, 2020 10:00 IST
Image Source : FILE PHOTO | PTI

Coronavirus containment zones in Delhi have been revised to 293 as the national capital saw a minor rise in the active cases over the last two days to take the tally above 10,000 once again. Delhi has had a strong recovery in its COVID-19 situation in the month of July, with the recovery rate now touching 90 per cent. 

Here is the list of Containment Zones in Delhi

