Delhi: Containment zones revised to 293. Check Full List
Coronavirus containment zones in Delhi have been revised to 293 as the national capital saw a minor rise in the active cases over the last two days to take the tally above 10,000 once again. Delhi has had a strong recovery in its COVID-19 situation in the month of July, with the recovery rate now touching 90 per cent.
