With or without vaccine — COVID-19 may never go away

The novel coronavirus is the reality of our times. Since the turn of the decade, almost every country has resorted to unprecedented lockdown measures to combat the coronavirus outbreak that has killed about 8 lakh people worldwide, and infected more than 20 million. The virus that began in China has spread out to the corners of the earth.

Even as the marathon race to find an effective coronavirus vaccine takes stride every day, experts believe that the coronavirus might never go away.

Vinet Menachery, a coronavirus researcher at the University of Texas Medical Branch, told NPR that COVID-19 may never go away, but a more realistic scenario could be it slowing down due to herd immunity.

He said that he would be surprised if the world is still wearing masks and following social distancing in 2-3 years from now.

“I'd be surprised if we're still wearing masks and 6-feet distancing in two or three years. I think the most likely outcome is that we'll eventually get to herd immunity. The best way to get to herd immunity is through a vaccine and some certain populations who have already been exposed or will be exposed,” Menachery said.

He further added, “And then the expectation I have is that this virus will actually become the next common cold coronavirus. What we don't know with these common cold coronaviruses is if they went through a similar transition period.”

“So in three to five years it may be that you're still getting COVID-19 in certain populations of people or every few years, but the expectation is hopefully that it'll just be a common cold and it's something that we can just each deal with and it won't lead to hospitalization and the shutting down of society.”

There has been an unprecedented effort in manufacturing a vaccine that could provide a shield immunity against coronavirus.

