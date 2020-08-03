Image Source : PTI (FILE) Pune: Coronavirus containment zones revised to 75. Check Full List

Pune has been one of the worst-hit cities in the country with the coronavirus cases increasing by the day. The authorities had imposed a 10-day lockdown in Pune to control the spiking cases as Pune becomes the second worst-hit city in Maharasthra only after Mumbai. In a latest development, the district authorities have revised the coronavirus containment zones in Pune to 75. Here's the full list.

Image Source : PUNE AUTHORITIES coronavirus containment zones in Pune Image Source : PUNE AUTHORITIES coronavirus containment zones in Pune Image Source : PUNE AUTHORITIES coronavirus containment zones in Pune

Image Source : PUNE AUTHORITIES coronavirus containment zones in Pune

Image Source : PUNE AUTHORITIES coronavirus containment zones in Pune

Image Source : PUNE AUTHORITIES coronavirus containment zones in Pune

Image Source : PUNE AUTHORITES coronavirus containment zones in Pune

Latest News on Coronavirus

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage