Monday, August 03, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Fyi
  4. Pune: Coronavirus containment zones revised to 75. Check Full List

Pune: Coronavirus containment zones revised to 75. Check Full List

Pune has been one of the worst-hit cities in the country with the coronavirus cases increasing by the day. The authorities had imposed a 10-day lockdown in Pune to control the spiking cases as Pune becomes the second worst-hit city in Maharasthra only after Mumbai. 

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
Pune Published on: August 03, 2020 22:04 IST
Pune: Coronavirus containment zones revised to 75. Check
Image Source : PTI (FILE)

Pune: Coronavirus containment zones revised to 75. Check Full List

Pune has been one of the worst-hit cities in the country with the coronavirus cases increasing by the day. The authorities had imposed a 10-day lockdown in Pune to control the spiking cases as Pune becomes the second worst-hit city in Maharasthra only after Mumbai. In a latest development, the district authorities have revised the coronavirus containment zones in Pune to 75. Here's the full list. 

India Tv - coronavirus containment zones in Pune

Image Source : PUNE AUTHORITIES

coronavirus containment zones in Pune

India Tv - coronavirus containment zones in Pune
Image Source : PUNE AUTHORITIES

coronavirus containment zones in Pune

India Tv - coronavirus containment zones in Pune
Image Source : PUNE AUTHORITIES

coronavirus containment zones in Pune

India Tv - coronavirus containment zones in Pune
Image Source : PUNE AUTHORITIES

coronavirus containment zones in Pune

India Tv - coronavirus containment zones in Pune
Image Source : PUNE AUTHORITIES

coronavirus containment zones in Pune

India Tv - coronavirus containment zones in Pune
Image Source : PUNE AUTHORITIES

coronavirus containment zones in Pune

India Tv - coronavirus containment zones in Pune
Image Source : PUNE AUTHORITES

coronavirus containment zones in Pune

Latest News on Coronavirus

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X