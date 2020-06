Image Source : PTI Chennai COVID-19 containment zones reduce to 64. Check Full List

Coronavirus containment zones in Chennai have reduced to 64. As many as six zones in the city were removed from the list after the authorities felt that COVID-19 situation in the region was controlled.

The six areas removed from the list are Thiruvottriyur, Manali, Madhavaram, Valsaravakkam, Alandur and Adyar.

As of June 20, Tondiarpet has the most containment zones with 24 while Kodambakkam has 15.

Full List of COVID-19 containment zones in Chennai

