Bubonic Plague alert in China: The 'Black Death' connection and what is happening in China

Image Source : PIXABAY Bubonic plague microscope bacteria

Bayan nur, a city in northern China, has sounded an alert of a suspected case of bubonic plague. "At present, there is a risk of a human plague epidemic spreading in this city. The public should improve its self-protection awareness and ability, and report abnormal health conditions promptly,” the local health authority said.

So what do we know so far?

What is the Bubonic Plague?

In Bubonic Plague, patients develop sudden onset of fever, headache, chills, and weakness and one or more swollen, tender and painful lymph nodes (called buboes). This form is usually the result of an infected flea bite. The bacteria multiply in the lymph node closest to where the bacteria entered the human body. If the patient is not treated with appropriate antibiotics, the bacteria can spread to other parts of the body.

The bubonic plague is caused by the bacteria Yersinia pestis. It can spread through contact with infected fleas.

Bubonic Plague caused the Black Death

The disease that spread like wildfire through Europe between 1347 and 1351 is still the most violent epidemic in recorded history. It killed at least a third of the population, more than 25 million people. Victims first suffered pain, fever and boils, then swollen lymph nodes and blotches on the skin. After that they vomited blood and died within three days. The survivors called it the Great Pestilence. Victorian scientists dubbed it the Black Death. As far as the scientists are concerned, the Black Death was bubonic plague.

What is happening in China?

The Chinese city of Bayan Nur has reported a case of Bubonic Plague.

The patient is a local farmer who was found infected on Sunday

Strict epidemic control and prevention measures have been implemented by the local authorities.

The patient is being treated in local isolation and is reportedly in stable condition.

The official website of the city's health authorities has announced that there is a risk of transmission of the plague among humans.

Local residents have been asked to strictly follow control measures. Illegal hunting, eating or carrying animals out of the area has been prohibited.

Residents have been asked to report any ill or dead animals in their proximity. Any animals showing signs of fever must be reported.

Level 3 early warning took effect Sunday and is likely to be imposed till the end of the year.

