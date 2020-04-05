Image Source : TWITTER Bihar launches App for financial help to workers stuck in lockdown. Details here

As coronavirus lockdown continues to wreak financial havoc in the lives of masses in India, the Bihar government has come up with an App intended to give financial help to residents of Bihar stuck outside the state amid the lockdown.

The Nitish Kumar government in Bihar has decided to give a sum of Rs 1,000 to all such people. To avail this benefit, people need to download the all-new 'Bihar Corona Tatkal Sahayata' mobile application.

How to avail the benefit

In order to avail the benefits offered by the Bihar government, all the residents of Bihar who are stuck outside the state need to download the Bihar Corona Tatkal Sahayata App by clicking here .

App by clicking . After the App has been downloaded, the claimant will be asked to fill out certain details. Fill these details correctly.

Submit the form once the details have been filled.

After this is done, a sum of Rs 1,000 will be credited to the bank account mentioned by the claimant.

NOTE: This benefit is available to only those people of Bihar who are stuck outside the state amid the lockdown put in place by the Government of India

Important Documents needed to avail the benefit

Copy of the claimant's Aadhar Card

Bank account details on the name of the claimant. The account must be in a bank branch located outside the state border of Bihar.

Things to Know

The photo of the claimant will be matched with the photo on the Aadhaar database.

Only one registration will be carried out per Aadhaar Card.

One Time Password (OTP) will be sent to the claimant's mobile phone. This OTP will have to be inserted in the App.

The sum of Rs 1,000 will be credited only in the bank account and no other means of transfer like cash or mobile wallet will be used.

