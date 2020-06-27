Bank ALERT: Cyber criminals to target customers promising free COVID-19 tests

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Banks are asking customers to remain vigilant against cyber attacks.

Amid pandemic when people are active online more than ever, the risk of them being targeted through cyberattacks has also increased. In order to make people aware, banks are now making aware customers and sending alert messages asking them not to share confidential information.

Since the lockdown has pushed people shiting to the online mode of transactions more than ever in the past, the vulnerability of their confidential information is also at high risk as cyber-criminals make take the advantage of lack of information by luring people by offering them free COVID-19 tests and other fraudulent means.

Earlier, State Bank of India (SBI) also alerted customers. Taking to Twitter, SBI said, "Attention! It has come to our notice that a cyber attack is going to take place in major cities of India. Kindly refrain yourself from clicking on emails coming from ncov2019@gov.in with a subject line Free COVID-19 Testing."

Meanwhile, Standard Chartered Bank has also asked its customers to remain vigilant. In one of the alert messages, Bank said, "do not share any PIN, MPIN, OTP, Login Ids, passwords, debit/credit card no, CVV, expiry date etc with anyone. Standard Chartered Bank will never ask for such details. Also, do not click on suspicious links sent via email or SMS. They may mirror your device to steal confidential information such as OTPs."

In another message, the bank said, "As per the Computer Emergency Response Team are planning to send malicious emails promising free COVID-19 testing. Beware and do not click on suspicious links via email or SMS. They may mirror your device to steal confidential information such as OTPs. Please do not share any PIN, MPIN, OTP, Login Ids, passwords, debit/credit card no, CVV, expiry date etc with anyone."

