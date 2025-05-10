India dismisses claims of Indian drone attack on Nankana Sahib gurdwara in Pakistan The Indian government has dismissed social media claims of a drone attack on the Nankana Sahib gurdwara in Pakistan, calling them "completely fake" and intended to spread communal tension.

New Delhi:

The government on Saturday refuted claims circulating on social media that India had carried out a drone attack on the Nankana Sahib gurdwara in Pakistan. "A video shared on social media is claiming that India has carried out a drone attack on the Nankana Sahib gurdwara. This claim is completely fake," the PIB Fact Check Unit said, adding that such misinformation is being spread to incite communal hatred in India.

Nankana Sahib, the birthplace of Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism, is one of the holiest sites for the Sikh community and a major pilgrimage destination.

The government also rejected claims that India's power grid had been compromised in a cyberattack by Pakistan and that the Mumbai-Delhi airline route had been temporarily shut down. "These claims are fake," the government said, clarifying that the Airports Authority of India has extended the temporary closure of 25 segments of Air Traffic Service (ATS) routes within the Delhi and Mumbai Flight Information Regions for operational reasons.

Such fake claims are being raised as tensions between India and Pakistan increased after the Indian armed forces on Wednesday conducted precision strikes targeting terror launchpads in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in response to the April 22 Pahalgam attack that had cross-border linkages.

Pakistan launched a fresh wave of drone attacks targeting 26 locations in India -- from Jammu and Kashmir to Gujarat -- for the second night on Friday, with the defence ministry saying the enemy's attempts to hit vital installations, including airports and air bases, were successfully thwarted.